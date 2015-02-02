Katy Perry Brings Her Game to EPIX With the World Television Premiere of Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour

New York, NY (February 2, 2015) – Premium entertainment network EPIX announced today that it will spotlight the chart-topping pop icon when it presents the World Television Premiere of KATY PERRY: THE PRISMATIC WORLD TOUR, on Saturday, March 28, at 8PM. The recently filmed, high-energy, two-hour Concert Special, will air during the EPIX Free Preview Weekend (March 26-29) and features Katy performing her biggest hits from "I Kissed a Girl" to “Dark Horse.”

EPIX subscribers will be able to watch the special across all EPIX platforms—on air, online, on demand and via the EPIX app. Non EPIX subscribers will be able to watch the special online at EPIX.com, via the EPIX app and in markets where the Free Preview will be carried by Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-Verse and other EPIX affiliates. The premiere of the concert film will also be available as a Live Free Stream via the official EPIX and Katy Perry Facebook pages.

Mark Greenberg, President and CEO, EPIX said: "Katy put so much into this show. Her explosive performances, fiery artistry and fun sense of style never fail to delight audiences. Showcasing talent of this caliber is what EPIX is all about. We are committed to offering our viewers the highest level of programming-- across all platforms, and providing them with front row access to the most exciting music concerts touring the globe today."

Katy Perry said: “After over 100 shows and counting on The Prismatic World Tour, I’m thrilled to now be partnering with EPIX to share this incredible show with everyone at home in the U.S. If you thought the 12 1/2 minutes at the Super Bowl were a feast for the eyes, imagine what you'll get in this 2-hour show!”

Katy -- currently touring the globe on The Prismatic World Tour -- took a break to headline Super Bowl XLIX’s half-time show to glowing reviews. The Prismatic World Tour continues to be a hugely successful global spectacle, with 17 sold-out arenas in the UK, 66 in North America and 25 in Australia/New Zealand during 2014. The tour continues in 2015 throughout Europe, Asia and South America where Katy will headline “Rock in Rio” in Brazil on September 25.

KATY PERRY: THE PRISMATIC WORLD TOUR is a sensory explosion of eye-popping theatrics and infectious pop tracks that secured Perry’s place as one of the most captivating performers working today. Directed for the stage by Baz Halpin, the tour is a collaboration with Katy that offers fans a visually stunning production that captures her fun-loving attitude and artistic appeal.

Katy Perry cemented her status as a best-selling superstar with the global success of her second studio album, Teenage Dream, which debuted at No. 1 in eight countries and spent more than two years on Billboard's Top 200 album sales chart. She became the only female artist to have five No. 1 singles from one album on the Billboard Hot 100 chart ("California Gurls," "Teenage Dream," "Firework," "E.T." and "Last Friday Night"). The special edition, "Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection," added "Part of Me" and "Wide Awake" to Katy's list of nine Top 40 chart-toppers (dating back to her multi-platinum debut album, 2008's One of the Boys, which generated four hit singles: "I Kissed A Girl," "Hot N Cold," "Thinking of You" and "Waking Up In Vegas").

"Roar," the first single from her new album, Prism, became Katy's 10th No. 1 Top 40 track after debuting at No. 1 on iTunes in 68 countries with 557,024 downloads in its first week of release, the biggest digital song sales week of 2013. A successful follow-up single, "Unconditionally," was released in late 2013, followed by "Dark Horse," which helped Katy set the record at Top 40 for most total weeks (46) at No. 1 in the Billboard airplay chart's archives, and makes her the only artist in 2014 with top spins at three different radio station formats (Top 40, Hot AC and AC radio). She is the first artist to surpass the 75 million digital award threshold, counting digital downloads and on-demand streams 20 million ahead of any other artist.

Katy Perry is the latest artist to join the stellar roster of concert specials on EPIX. Past performances include: P!NK: The Truth About Love Tour, Madonna: The MDNA Tour, Coldplay Live 2012, Usher: Live From London, Britney Spears: Femme Fatale, Seth McFarlane: Music is Better Than Words and Madonna Sticky & Sweet Tour: Live From Buenos Aires.