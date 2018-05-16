GEORGE KASSAS NAMED STRATEGIC ADVISOR FOR TEPAL CONSORTIUM

Panama City, Panama and Salem, New Hampshire, USA - May 15, 2018 – Today, the consortium TEPAL based in Panama City, Panama and Bireme Systems, LLC based in the State of New Hampshire, USA, announced a strategic alliance of technical and business cooperation between the two entities.

In effect, the Founder and CEO of Bireme Systems, LLC, George Kassas, a telecom and cable veteran for over 30 years has been named as a special advisor to the consortium. In this new position, Mr. Kassas will serve as a technical and business advisor for all the members of the consortium. He will also assist the Secretary General of the consortium with any logistical, marketing, membership outreach and member services in the Americas.

“George has been a loyal friend and a trustworthy professional who has always supported the TEPAL consortium for many, many years” said Humberto Garcias, TEPAL Secretary General. “His passion, knowledge and deep understanding of Latin America are unique assets that have and will continue to yield positive impact for every member of TEPAL”.

“I am honored and equally humbled by this new advisory role” said Mr. Kassas. “I could not think of a better role to be in during this transformational time in our industry. We have great members, lasting friendships and promising opportunities in an ever vibrant and increasingly sophisticated continent. The journey ahead will be indeed exceptional.”

TEPAL is an Organization formed by 12 companies and 7 associations of pay television and telecommunications in 18 countries. Our statutes demands to all companies and associations members, to be Pay Television and Telecommunications Operators and at the same time to pay for the rights of the programs they broadcast or repeat in their operating systems, therefore respecting the rights of the legitimate owners.

TEPAL gives assistance to all members, companies and associations, also programmers, equipment and service suppliers in order to enhance the quality of the service offered to the subscriber of pay television and Telecommunications in Latin America and Caribbean.

TEPAL organizes an Annual Expo Convention, which allows participants to initiate close relationships. These conventions consist of conferences and forums on topics relevant to the Telecommunications Industry and Paid Television. Jointly presented at the Exhibition Area stands for Satellite Channels, Equipment, Products, Services related to this industry and Broadband Multimedia Services which are available according with the increasing of technology.

Bireme Systems LLC brings a unique combination of strategic technology; marketing, financial and operational experience focused on the global communications and media industries. We help executive teams successfully navigate and make decisions in increasingly competitive and changing environments.

Contact Info:

George@biremesystems.com; Phone: 508-523-4432; International: +1 508-523-4432

Hgarcia@tepal.org; Phone: Panama, Panama City: (507) 390 3419, 3475