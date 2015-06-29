KABILLION STRIKES A DEAL WITH CANOE

TO PROVIDE DYNAMIC AD INSERTION (DAI)

WITHIN ITS VOD KIDS PROGRAMMING

Partnership marks next phase of growth strategy for Kabillion

LOS ANGELES – June 29, 2015 – Kabillion®, the only independently owned VOD network ranked among the Top 10 Kids Free On Demand networks in the U.S. and currently in over 50 million homes, announced today that the company has just finalized a deal with Canoe, an advertising technology company, thereby allowing Kabillion the opportunity to deliver dynamically inserted advertising in its VOD programming in a more efficient and time reducing manner. Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) is a concept that has been discussed in the cable TV industry for years and is now front and center for VOD programming. Canoe’s VOD DAI platform, the leader in the industry, inserts TV advertising into programs for more than 70 broadcast and cable networks. The announcement was made today by Kabillion President & Splash Entertainment co-CEO Nicolas Atlan. Kabillion is owned by Splash Entertainment.

“We are very pleased to add Kabillion to our ever expanding group of programming networks,” said Joel Hassell, chief executive officer of Canoe. “The Kid category continues to drive views on our cable operator’s systems and we look forward to adding the VOD campaign scheduling flexibility Canoe provides to Kabillion’s client offerings.”

“This new deal with Canoe, marking the next phase of our growth strategy, allows us to align ourselves with other digital platforms that are able to place and switch out ads in a matter of days rather than weeks. Our advertisers can now offer targeted ads that can be swapped in and out of Kabillion’s programming during a campaign,” stated David Di Lorenzo, VP of Sales and Digital Distribution for Kabillion. “DAI offers our advertisers added reach and flexibility.”

# # #

Contact:

Sheila Morris

MORRIS MARKETING

818 487-9300