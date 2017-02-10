KABILLION AND METAMEDIA ENTERTAINMENT JOIN FORCES TO BUILD K-GO, A NEXT GENERATION NETWORK FOR THE TWEENS OF GEN Z

LOS ANGELES – February 10, 2017–David Di Lorenzo, President of Kabillion, announced today that Kabillion, the only independently owned company ranked among the U.S. Top 10 Kids Free On Demand TV Networks currently in 60 million homes, has formed a strategic partnership with Metamedia Entertainment, a leading-edge producer of unique brand experiences, to create and launch K-GO, a new SVOD service targeted for tweens. This all-new platform, which will be an extension of the Kabillion VOD network, will feature traditional and social content in existing and emerging formats, along with augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), 360° video, social video, and gaming. The mobile app expansion will feature an integrated rewards system and will incorporate content available on Kabillion.

“Given today’s tech savvy youth, the timing could not be better for the creation and launch of K-GO. Our next generation network will produce and distribute entertainment based experiences that will extend Kabillion’s reach into the new platform and content formats that tweens are increasingly interacting with today,” commented Di Lorenzo.

Metamedia Entertainment Co-Founder David Moon, who will be leading the new network added, “With K-GO, tweens will be able to enjoy the branded, social and gaming content they love integrated across TV, PC, and mobile platforms while incorporating 360° video and AR/VR experiences.”

About Kabillion

Kabillion® and Kabillion Girls Rule™!, a subsidiary of US based Splash Entertainment, is a ranked Top Ten U.S. Kids Free On Demand TV Networks, reaching 60 million US households and available on Comcast, Time Warner & Charter, and Cox among others.

Kabillion is an ad supported network with pre-roll ads geared to kids and their families offering advertisers benefits such as increased ad durations, longer campaign flights, interstitials, and now dynamic ad insertion through their partnership with Canoe in a 24/7 On Demand Network. Kabillion’s reach extends across their multiple platforms, including Kabillion, Kabillion Girls Rule!, and the Kabillion YouTube channel which operates in direct partnership with YouTube.

About Metamedia Entertainment

Metamedia Entertainment is a leading-edge producer of unique brand experiences that integrate video, physical products and interactive mobile/360/AR/VR as well as location and community-based events. Metamedia Entertainment is a partnership with Sticky Studios and utilizes their new WeavePlus platform that integrates multiple media formats with community rewards and experiences. Metamedia Entertainment was founded by former Disney interactive executives David Moon and Emmy-Award winning co-founder of Kabillion Luis Anthony Gaud, along with Jeroen de Cloe, owner and founder of Sticky Studios, an award-winning software development studio that has released more than 70 games with over 260 million downloads.