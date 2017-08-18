Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule! Officially Launches on Mediacom

LOS ANGELES – August 18, 2017 – Kabillion® and Mediacom Communications jointly announced today that the two companies have finalized a deal to carry Kabillion® and Kabillion Girls Rule™! on Mediacom’s VOD Service. Kabillion®, the only independently owned VOD network ranked among the Top 10 Kids Free On Demand networks, will launch in select markets within Mediacom’s service foot-print and continue to expand in the future.

Kabillion is the Emmy Award-winning network geared to today’s time shifted audience of “watch it when you want” as VOD has become the new linear TV experience. Kabillion is geared toward kids 6-12 year of age, while its companion network Kabillion Girls Rule! is for girls 6-12 years of age.

“Mediacom is the perfect partner for Kabillion,” commented Di Lorenzo. “As the fifth largest cable provider in the U.S., we are delighted to be adding them to our distribution.”

“We have been watching the recent growth and increasing interest in Kabillion and Kabillion Girls Rule!,” said Mediacom Director of Product Management Karen Nanney. “Both networks are a great addition to the programming Mediacom offers, and we are especially pleased to now offer our subscribers such fan favorites as My Little Pony, Sonic X and original titles like Dream Defenders.”

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the U.S. serving almost 1.4 million customers in smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Mediacom offers a wide array of information, communications and entertainment services to households and businesses, including video, high-speed data, phone, and home security and automation. Through Mediacom Business, the company provides innovative broadband solutions to commercial and public sector customers of all sizes, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.

About Kabillion

Kabillion® and Kabillion Girls Rule™!, a subsidiary of US based Splash Entertainment, is a ranked Top Ten U.S. Kids Free On Demand TV Networks, reaching over 60 million US households and available on Comcast, Time Warner & Charter, among others. Kabillion is an ad supported network with pre-roll ads geared to kids and their families offering advertisers benefits such as increased ad durations, longer campaign flights, interstitials, and now dynamic ad insertion through their partnership with Canoe in a 24/7 On Demand Network. Kabillion’s reach extends across their multiple platforms, including Kabillion, Kabillion Girls Rule!, and the Kabillion YouTube channel which operates in direct partnership with YouTube. The company has also launched Kabillion Jr., an SVOD mobile app, available on iOS, allowing parents the ability to stream their child’s favorite preschool shows.

About Splash Entertainment

Specializing in children’s entertainment, Splash Entertainment is an innovator, developer, and producer of original animated television series, properties and brands that are implemented across all media. The company’s library (over 600 half hours) contains content airing in more than 180 territories worldwide. Among Splash Entertainment’s key brands licensed and produced by their talented animation production staff include: Chloe’s Closet®, Dive Olly Dive!®, Sabrina: Secrets of a Teenage Witch®, as well as their first animated family feature film Norm of the North®. Splash Entertainment’s newest productions include the next three 45 minute specials in the Alpha and Omega franchise and two 45 minute specials based on the Norm of the North feature film. As a production company hired by major studios, Splash is currently working on Mariah Carey’s 1st feature length animated motion picture All I Want for Christmas is You™ and has produced animated series for a number of high profile brands, such as Care Bears™, Lalaloopsy™, Strawberry Shortcake™, Bratz®, Zhu Zhu Pets®, Clifford The Big Red Dog™ and He-Man Masters of the Universe™.