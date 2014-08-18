JVC ‘F.A.S.T. Track Tour’ to Showcase Live HD Streaming Technologies

Multi-City Road Show Launches in Boston on Aug. 26

WAYNE, NJ – JVC Professional Products Company, a division of JVC Americas Corp., today announced its “F.A.S.T. Track Tour,” a series of presentations to promote the live HD streaming capabilities built into its camcorders and related products, as well as to provide information about streaming technology for video professionals. The multi-city tour launches in Boston on Aug. 26, 2014, at the Boston Marriott Newton, and continues to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Sept. 23. The free seminars run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include lunch.

Short for “Fluent Adaptive Streaming Technology,” F.A.S.T. represents streaming technology built into JVC’s GY-HM650, GY-HM850 and GY-HM890 cameras that includes content-aware error correction to ensure reliable HD transmission over a variety of Internet connections. During the presentation, JVC will showcase the cameras as well as its new BR-800 ProHD Broadcaster server, BR-EN800 encoder and BR-DE800 decoder. The program will also include guest speakers and interactive demonstrations.

“JVC has already revolutionized live reporting for several broadcast news stations across the country. Now we want to show the professional non-broadcast marketplace – from corporations and churches to PEG channels and event videographers – how to provide cost effective live HD transmissions for their audiences,” said Dave Walton, assistant vice president, marketing communications. “We have recruited industry experts to share valuable information and help our attendees get on the ‘F.A.S.T. Track’ for live HD video streaming.”

The program includes an introduction to streaming technology, including details on bandwidth, data rates, encoding and protocols. Streaming production workflows, from network connectivity to delivery, will also be discussed. The seminars will be presented by industry consultant Jan Ozer, who has written more than 20 books about video technology and currently writes for Streaming Media Magazine and Streaming Media Producer.

“Many producers shy away from live streaming because they think it’s too hard, too expensive and that the quality is inferior,” said Ozer. “With its in-camera HD streaming capabilities, JVC has created a simple, high-quality and affordable streaming solution that can improve communications within an organization or potentially create a new revenue stream.” Additional F.A.S.T. Track Tour dates are being confirmed for other major markets, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C. Registration is free, but seating is limited. For registration and more information, please visit pro.jvc.com/fast.

