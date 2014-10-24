Junior Hollywood Radio and Television Society Partners with NYTVF to Present Its First Annual Script Competition

The Junior Hollywood Radio and Television Society (JHRTS) announced that it is launching its first-ever JHRTS Script Competition in 2015 to identify the hottest up and coming creatives in television. As part of a greater mission to foster relationships between emerging creative talent and the television industry’s key decision makers, the competition will showcase outstanding comedy and drama pilot scripts from the JHRTS talent pool. The announcement was made last night by JHRTS Board Member and Script Competition Co-Chair, Ryan Mickels, at the New York Television Festival JHRTS Mixer, hosted at The Varick Room at Tribeca Cinemas.

Beginning in March 2015, aspiring writers from JHRTS’ Los Angeles and New York chapters may submit original material for consideration in two categories, drama and comedy, which will be assessed by a judging committee comprised of JHRTS leadership. Winners and runners-up in each genre category will be named Official Artists of the 2015 New York Television Festival and gain full access to experience NYTVF Connect, receiving the unique opportunity to meet, pitch, network and collaborate with top decision makers from networks, studios, agencies, production companies, and brands that are in pursuit of fresh new voices over the week-long Festival.

"HRTS is proud to expand our relationship with the New York Television Festival through this great initiative,” commented HRTS Executive Director, Dave Ferrara. “Our junior membership has experienced tremendous growth, with very promising and talented individuals, and our new Script Competition will spotlight this amazing group of junior executives who will one day be the future leaders of our industry.”

“We're thrilled to partner with JHRTS to provide great, emerging writers with a platform for their work,” said NYTVF Founder and Executive Director Terence Gray. “This partnership, along with similar relationships the NYTVF shares with organizations including BAFTA, Just for Laughs, and Bell Media's BravoFACT program, was conceived to foster collaboration between diverse groups of creatives and reinforce the idea that our annual Festival is a destination for top talent. We're excited to see what comes from the JHRTS members and look forward to welcoming the selected writers to next year's Fest.”

JHRTS continues the HRTS tradition of community building by coordinating top level programming for young executives, who are the future of the television, radio, film, new media, and advertising industries. For additional updates on the JHRTS Script Competition, including submission deadlines, and for information on how to join JHRTS please visit: www.hrts.org/memberapp_junior.aspx

About the JHRTS

JHRTS is the junior membership of the Hollywood Radio & Television Society (HRTS). Launched in 2000, JHRTS is the premier networking and information forum for assistants and coordinators from all areas in the entertainment industry, especially assistants from television studios, networks, agencies, production companies and other related fields. JHRTS’ year round activities include panels and roundtable discussions with entertainment industry leaders, networking events and various other social and charitable activities to help foster the development of the next generation of industry leaders. For more information, please consult the website at www.jhrts.com.

About the NYTVF

Established in 2005, the NYTVF constructs new and innovative paths of development and talent identification, while simultaneously complementing the traditional television development model. By partnering directly with networks, studios, production companies, digital platforms and brands, the NYTVF provides its Industry Partners with a streamlined development model, leveraging its vast creative community of over 14,000 independent producers and production companies, to create content with specific partners in mind. During the annual New York Television Festival – held each fall in New York City – the NYTVF brings together its top artists and industry decision-makers for a series of events designed to foster networking, collaboration and education. The Festival also marks the culmination of the organization’s yearly development efforts and features screenings of top independent content, educational panels, fan events, red carpet premieres, and more. For more information on the NYTVF and the annual Festival, visit www.nytvf.com, and to learn about opportunities to submit for its year-round competitions, visit http://www.nytvf.com/submit.html.