JT-NM Tested Program at IP Showcase

LAS VEGAS — April 4, 2019 — A new feature of the IP Showcase at the 2019 NAB Show will be the JT-NM Tested program, a program designed by the Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM) to offer prospective purchasers of IP-based equipment more and better-documented insight into how vendor equipment aligns to the SMPTE ST 2110 and SMPTE ST 2059 standards.

Testing of vendor-supplied equipment for the JT-NM-sponsored program was administered by the EBU and IRT — two top European technical bodies — at an event that was held the week of March 18 at the Fox Networks facility in Woodlands, Texas. Vendors who both attended the event and agreed to make their test results public have earned the right to display a JT-NM Tested badge with their product(s) at the 2019 NAB Show and will be listed in the JT-NM Tested catalog, available at the IP Showcase booth and online. In addition to detailed test results, the catalog describes all test criteria and methodology as well as listing hardware and software versions of all products tested, offering complete transparency of the entire evaluation process.

"As the industry continues to move to IP-based operations, users need to have confidence that equipment from various vendors actually conforms to the standards adopted by the industry, and the JT-NM took the initiative to begin to address some of these requests from users," said Brad Gilmer, executive director of the IP Showcase. "At NAB 2019, with our inaugural JT-NM Tested event, we're taking an important first step. While not a certification program, the JT-NM Tested catalog documents a valuable snapshot in time of how vendor equipment aligns to key parts of SMPTE standards, providing prospective purchasers and users with a reference as they begin their equipment evaluation and qualification process."

Thirty-five companies with 72 products participated in the first ever JT-NM Tested program. The catalog of results will be released the first day of the 2019 NAB Show.

The JT-NM continues to partner with vendors, users, and key partners such as AIMS to provide information that aids the transition to IP. Along with the JT-NM Tested program, the IP Showcase is also introducing the JT-NM Tech Stack series of protocols that simplify and streamline installation of IP systems.

The IP Showcase is sponsored by major technical and standards organizations within the broadcast industry — Audio Engineering Society (AES), Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®), and Video Services Forum (VSF). It will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center at booth C12634. More information about the IP Showcase at the 2019 NAB Show is available at www.ipshowcase.org.

