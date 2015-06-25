JSTV Puts Riedel Communications and Signal Transport Solution in China's First 4K OB Truck

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- June 25, 2015 -- In building China's first 4K OB truck, Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation (JSTV) and systems integrator New Digital Technology Holdings (NDT) chose Riedel Communications' Artist digital matrix intercom, MediorNet Compact Pro media network, and RockNet digital audio network to support clear, versatile communications and to enable straightforward fiber interconnection and signal exchange among production units.

"The Riedel intercom solution supplied by NDT provides the exceptional flexibility and performance appropriate for our new 4K OB truck, which we believe will serve as a model for mobile 4K production here in China," said Shuai Sun, broadcasting section head at JSTV.

"JSTV wanted the best for its groundbreaking 4K OB truck, and extensive testing and examination of candidate technologies showed the combination of Riedel's Artist, MediorNet, and RockNet systems to be the right solution," said Liu Jun, product vice general manager at NDT. "The quality, simplicity, and versatility of this fiber-based communications solution will help JSTV to make the most of its unique 4K-capable unit."

Within the JSTV 4K OB truck, NDT installed three Artist 64 digital matrix intercom systems along with keypanels and user stations, using a Riedel RiFace universal radio interface to link wired communication systems with radio systems. The new Riedel equipment interconnects seamlessly with an existing Artist system in JSTV's 12-channel HD OB unit and provides a foundation for future expansion of the broadcaster's fiber-based intercom communications.

Installed in the main OB vehicle, in a smaller OB truck, and in the venue, three MediorNet Compact Pro systems together form a fiber ring that supports HD video transport, MADI audio, GigE, and communications during live productions. Riedel's RockNet digital audio network makes it easy for JSTV crews to link various Yamaha, Studer, and Soundcraft audio desks through the MediorNet network. The systems are used with Virtual Studio Manager from L-S-B.

"New Digital Technology worked closely with JSTV to ensure that the new Riedel solution implemented for the new 4K OB truck could meet all of the broadcasters requirements while offering the opportunity for future system expansion," said Joe Tan, general manager, Southeast Asia, at Riedel Communications. "We're proud that our equipment is part of this exciting new mobile unit, which is a credit to JSTV and China's broadcast industry, and we look forward to completing 4K-capable solutions with NDT and other broadcast customers in the region."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:http://www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_JSTV.zip

Photo Caption: China's First 4K OB Van Features MediorNet