JOURNALIST PAMELA PADILLA JOINS TELEMUNDO DENVER

DENVER, CO – (February 10, 2015) – Telemundo Denver / KDEN announced today that Pamela Padilla has been named Multimedia Journalist for Noticiero Telemundo Denver at 4:30 PM and 10 PM. Padilla joins news anchor Guillermo Martínez, sports anchor Carlos Rausseo, weather anchor Javier Castro and an enterprising news team to deliver local news and up-to-the-minute information affecting Spanish-language viewers throughout Denver and the state of Colorado.

“We are very excited that Pamela is joining our news team to help us deliver the news and information our viewers demand and deserve,” said Pedro Calderón Michel, News Director, Telemundo Denver. “Pamela is a passionate story-teller and her enterprising journalist skills will ensure our news team is reporting the news and information that matters most to the communities we serve.”

Padilla joins Telemundo Denver from Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXTX, where she served as a web editor from 2013 to 2015. Prior to this, Padilla worked at Univision 33 Phoenix / KTVW from 2012 to 2013. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Arizona.

Telemundo 25 Denver

