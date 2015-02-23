Journalist Crystal Ayala Named Consumer Investigative Reporter For Telemundo Houston

HOUSTON, TX – (February 23, 2015) – Telemundo Houston announced today that Crystal Ayala has been named Consumer Investigative Reporter and will join the station's Telemundo Responde consumer investigative unit. Charged with standing up for consumers who have been wronged, Telemundo Responde teams have already recovered more than $1 million for consumers across the country. Silvia Rincon, who led the Telemundo Responde team in Houston since its launch in 2014, is leaving the station for personal reasons.

“We are very grateful for Silvia’s consumer investigative work and her commitment to the Telemundo Responde team in Houston,” Jerry Vazquez, Vice President of News, Telemundo Houston. “Silvia’s dedication to ensuring our viewers had a voice when they needed it most, has truly made an impact in the communities we serve and she will be missed.”

"At the same time, we're excited that Crystal is part of our team," said Vazquez. "Her vast journalism experience, particularly in consumer investigative reporting, will ensure our Telemundo Responde team continues to stand up for consumers and advocate on their behalf."

Ayala joins Telemundo Houston after working for various Univision television stations, including Univision Houston (KXLN) as a reporter and fill-in anchor since 2014, Univision Dallas (KUVN) as a reporter and news anchor from 2011 to 2014 and Univision Colorado (KCEC) as a producer, reporter and fill-in anchor from 2006 to 2009. Ayala also served as a host and reporter for Puerto Rico TV (WIPR) from 2009 to 2011 and as a news correspondent for NTN24 Puerto Rico from 2010 to 2011. Additionally, Ayala worked as an associate producer for Univision’s affiliate news department in 2005 and as an associate producer for Noticiero Univision in 2006. She began her career in broadcasting in 2004 at Starmedia.com in Miami, FL.

Ayala earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Puerto Rico and a master’s degree in Investigative Journalism from Florida International University.

Launched in 2014, the Telemundo Responde consumer investigative units are part of a major investment made by NBCUniversal to enhance its 17 Telemundo stations and better serve Spanish-language viewers all across the country. Since their launch across seven markets in the United States, the Telemundo Responde units have collectively received more than 13,000 tips, produced nearly 700 stories and recovered more than $1 million for consumers in Los Angeles (KVEA), New York (WNJU), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WSCV), Houston (KTMD), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXTX), San Antonio (KVDA) and the San Francisco Bay Area (KSTS). The local station serving viewers in Puerto Rico, Telemundo Puerto Rico (WKAQ), launched a new Telemundo Responde unit on February 9, 2015. Three other Telemundo Responde units are scheduled to launch in 2015 at Telemundo Chicago (WSNS), Telemundo Phoenix (KTAZ) and Telemundo Tucson (KHRR).

Consumers who were owed compensation for participating in medical research projects, fell victim to identity theft, got scammed by tax preparers and faced evictions from their homes are some examples of how the Telemundo Responde teams are standing up for their local communities.

Telemundo 47 Houston

Telemundo 47 / KTMD is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community in Houston, the fourth largest Hispanic market in the country. Telemundo Houston has served the local community for more than 25 years, broadcasting the market’s first-ever Spanish-language television newscast. Today, the station produces and airs eight hours of local news and information programming, offering viewers the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoHouston.com and via mobile and social media channels. Telemundo Houston is the Spanish-language television home of both the Houston Texans and the Houston Dynamo, and the Spanish-language television sponsor of the world’s largest rodeo, Rodeo Houston.