Josh White Returns to KAIT as News Content Director

Montgomery, AL. - Josh White, has been named News Content Director of KAIT the Raycom Media station in Jonesboro, Arkansas. White comes to KAIT from the Raycom Media station in Evansville, Indiana where he served as the Assistant News Director. This is a homecoming for White as he was born and raised in Blytheville AR, and previously served as the Assistant News Director at KAIT from 2008 to 2013.

“Returning home to Region 8 to run the News Content operation at KAIT is a dream come true,” said White. He credits the teams at WFIE and KAIT for his success. “I have really enjoyed working with the team at WFIE and look forward to returning to the familiar faces at KAIT.”

“Josh is Region 8. His Leadership as Assistant News Director here previously and recently at WFIE, in addition to his vast experience and journalistic instinct make him a perfect fit to come home to Region 8 and lead our news operation, we are happy to have him home,” said KAIT Vice President and General Manager Chris Conroy.

White has been with Raycom Media since 2008. White graduated from Morehead State University in Kentucky and has been in the TV business for 15 years, doing everything from photography to sports anchor. His travels have taken him from Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, to South Carolina over the years and now he’s returning to Arkansas.

White, his wife Amy, have two children Alyssa and Cohen.