Joseph Electronics Welcomes Christopher Ahern as Director of Business Development, Sports and Northeast

NILES, Ill. — June 7, 2018 — Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions, has hired Christopher Ahern as director of business development, sports and Northeast. In that newly created position, Ahern is responsible for strengthening existing relationships, expanding the reach of JE into the broadcast market, and securing project and integration specifications for the breadth of JE’s offerings.

“In his 24 years in the broadcast industry, Chris has demonstrated success in developing strong customer relationships by focusing on the clients’ specific needs and guaranteeing that their needs are met throughout the entire process,” said JE President John Cleary. “His vast knowledge of our customer base and his experience as a solution provider make him the perfect choice to provide instant success as we move to expand our reach in this strategic area of our business.”

Ahern brings significant broadcast-equipment sales experience to his new role, especially as it relates to broadcast and production for sports. Immediately before joining JE, Ahern was the vice president of business development for Anthony James Partners (AJP), an AV and design consultancy for professional sports franchises, college campuses, architectural firms, commercial development companies, and public agencies. He also served as vice president of sales, sports and entertainment, for Wave Central, where he carved out a niche for the wireless-camera transmission-equipment provider in the rapidly growing professional and college sports markets. His long career also includes nearly 17 years at Ikegami Electronics, where he held progressively higher sales positions and ultimately was responsible for national sports sales, promotion, and demonstration of broadcast television cameras and monitors to national strategic sports clients such as consultants, systems integrators, mobile trucks companies, and professional and college sports stadiums. He began his career at Canon USA’s Broadcast Equipment Division as northeast regional sales representative.

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. JE also designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions — such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K fiber transport gear — for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JE can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

Photo Caption: Christopher Ahern, Joseph Electronics' Director of Business Development, Sports and Northeast

