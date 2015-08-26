Joseph Electronics Releases DFT-16 for High-Density HD Signal Transport Over Fiber

NILES, Ill. -- Aug. 26, 2015 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions, today announced the DFT-16, the newest member of its acclaimed Digital Fiber Transport (DFT) Series of signal-transport solutions. Designed for low cost and minimal rack space, the DFT-16 can be customized to accommodate a variety of production environments, especially electronic newsgathering vehicles, small stadiums, and anywhere else that requires simple, point-to-point HD transport.

"Rack space is a very valuable and limited commodity in today's OB vans, so we've designed the DFT-16 to maximize course wavelength division multiplexing (CWDM) in order to move the maximum number of HD signals safely and reliably onto a single fiber while occupying only one rack unit," said Yohay Hahamy, CEO at Joseph Electronics. "With this evolution of the DFT Series, we have combined the best fiber transport components available on the market with our packaging strengths to set a new standard for performance, size, and cost."

The DFT-16 can handle up to 16 channels of 3G/HD-SDI, ASI, or MADI in just one RU and over just one single-mode fiber. The direction of the signal paths are user-configurable in pairs of two in order to meet any send/receive requirements, and redundant power supplies are standard for ensuring a complete backup of critical paths. In addition, full-fiber redundancy with automatic fail-safe switchover is available as an option for all DFT Series frames.

Further information about Joseph Electronics and the company's products and services is available at www.josephelectronics.com.

# # #

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. JE also designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K Studio Caddie -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JE can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Visit Joseph Electronics at IBC2015 with Bluebell Opticom on Stand 10.F24

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/Joseph-Electronics_DFT-16.jpg

Photo Caption: Joseph Electronics DFT-16

Follow Joseph Electronics

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Joseph-Electronics/126594410772799

https://www.linkedin.com/company/joseph-electronics

https://twitter.com/JosephElec