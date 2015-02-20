Joseph Electronics 2015 NAB Show Preview -- Booth C6948

Joseph Electronics at the 2015 NAB Show:



Kick Box Fiber Breakouts

The Kick Boxes are designed to be "quick fixes" that are ideal for managing and maximizing fiber cable runs. These small rugged throw-down enclosures come in several different versions to accommodate different connector types. The first models will include opticalCON QUAD to four STs or to two opticalCON DUO's. These little problem solvers are ideal for OB, D-SNG, and satellite applications.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ JosephElectronics/JE-KickBox.jpg

Photo Caption: New Kick Boxes

Shadow Box

The Shadow Box is a new addition to the popular Caddie line of fiber optic interfaces. Featuring multiple channels of 3G video, IFB, intercom, and audio, the rugged throw-down box can be powered via hybrid copper/fiber cable or operated with ST fibers and locally powered. The system can also be outfitted with a standard Anton-Bauer battery that can act as a fail-safe in the case of a power failure. With installed options, the Shadow Box can also power a SMPTE-equipped HD camera. This system is ideally suited for news stand-up positions or remote interview positions for sports.

Also on Display:

* Digital Fiber Transport (DFT) Series DFT-EXP and DFT-JR, now with support for up to 16 channels of 3G video

* Booth Caddie

* Fiber Lab solutions including custom studio boxes

* MADI products from DirectOut Technologies GmbH

* ShaxX camera interfaces from Bluebell Opticom Ltd.

Joseph Electronics Quote:

"The 2015 NAB Show will see the introduction of our Kick Box and Shadow Box products. These new additions to our Caddie series of products are ideally suited for the quick set-up and strike of hybrid-cabled camera systems and are completely plug-and-play. Also see our established DFT Series fiber transport solutions, as well as some innovative new products from our partners at DirectOut Technologies GmbH and Bluebell."

-- Yohay Hahamy, President, Joseph Electronics

Company Overview:

Joseph Electronics (JE) has served the global broadcast industry for nearly 70 years and is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands, including Belden, Wohler, and AJA. Joseph Fiber Solutions, a JE brand, designs and delivers innovative fiber transport solutions and maintains a Lemo and Neutrik-certified fiber lab that can fabricate and service cables and connectors of all types. JE has expert staff and representation throughout the U.S. and Europe. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

