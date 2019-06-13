Jordan Wertlieb Elected as NAB Joint Board Chair

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Jordan Wertlieb, president, Hearst Television, Inc., was elected chairman of the NAB Joint Board of Directors, NAB announced today. Wertlieb takes over from Caroline Beasley, CEO, Beasley Media Group, whose term expired.

David Santrella, president of Broadcast Media, Salem Media Group, was elected Radio Board chair by the NAB Radio Board. Randy Gravely, president and CEO, Tri State Communications Inc., was elected Radio Board first vice chair, while Bruce Goldsen, president/co-owner, WKHM-AM/FM, WIBM, Jackson Works, Inc., was elected Radio Board second vice chair.

Alfred Liggins, CEO and president, Urban One, Inc., was elected to the Radio Board's major group representative seat on the NAB Board's executive committee.

Emily Barr, president and CEO, Graham Media Group, was elected as NAB Television Board chair. Ralph Oakley, president and CEO, Quincy Media, Inc., was elected as TV Board first vice chair, and Perry Sook, chairman, president and CEO, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., was elected TV Board second vice chair.

Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO, ION Media Networks, was appointed to the designated TV network seat on the NAB Board's executive committee.

The Board elections took place at the NAB Board of Directors meeting, held June 11-12 in Washington, D.C.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

###