GIRLS ARE SUPERHEROES! THEY’VE GOT THE MOVES, MIGHT AND MATH!

JONAS & CO ORIGINAL SPOT FOR NICK JR.,

‘GIRLS IN CHARGE: GIRL POWER CAMPAIGN,’

WINS EMMY AWARD

Marks Third Emmy Win for Company Principals Hema Mulchandani & Jonas Morganstein

Los Angeles, CA, May 1, 2018 — Jonas & Co, ad agency/production company hybrid, won an Emmy in “Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement-Brand Image Campaign” for the Nick Jr. spot, “Girls in Charge: Girl Power Campaign” by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Friday, April 27 at the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy© Awards Ceremony.

Jonas & Co partnered with the Nickelodeon Preschool Brand Creative team to create an original video that illustrates girl power in order to counteract the findings in recent studies that girls are not encouraged to pursue some career paths as young as six years old.

The one-minute original spot, which has run worldwide since summer 2017, plays off the tropes of a Hollywood action movie trailer blending real girls with Nick Jr.’s popular characters including Dora the Explorer, PAW Patrol, Shimmer and Shine, Rusty Rivets, Bubble Guppies and Nella the Princess Knight: together they form the most unstoppable team of girl action heroes ever assembled and are ready to take over the world!

“We’re thrilled that ‘Girls in Charge’ was acknowledged by the Academy,” commented Hema Mulchandani and Jonas Morganstein, owners, Jonas & Co. “This project was very close to our hearts as the message is so relevant. The Nick Jr. characters really resonate - so combining these female animated characters with real girls was a great way to engage and empower the audience. It was a dream project to work with the Nick Preschool Brand Creative team to bring this campaign to life.”

Jonas and Co collaborated closely with the Nick Preschool Brand Creative team including Matt Perrault, Lauren Muir, Liza Steinberg-Demby, Chris Papa, Kristen Williams and Cassandra Lipin.

ABOUT JONAS & CO:

Jonas & Co is an industry leader in advertising, entertainment marketing and short form content. This hybrid advertising agency / production company specializes in television, print, digital and social campaigns. Additional Jonas & Co clients include Discovery, Acura, Dish, Red Bull, Disney, NBCUniversal and more. View the company reel at jonasandco.com

This marks the third Emmy Award and twelfth nomination for Jonas & Co principals Jonas Morganstein and Hema Mulchandani. Before this win, Jonas & Co’s most recent nomination was 2016’s “Malala Fund” in the category “Outstanding Special Class - Short Format Daytime Program” (VIEW SPOT HERE)