Jon Lieber, Principal of PwC’s National Economics and Statistics Practice, to Discuss Economic Outlook for Media Industry at MFM CFO Summit

Jon Lieber, Principal of the National Economics and Statistics Practice for PwC, will discuss the global economic outlook at the Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM’s) 2018 CFO Summit, which will be held March 8-9, at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Hilton.

Scheduled for 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on the opening day of the CFO Summit, Lieber’s presentation will include a discussion of the relationship between increases in the financial markets attributed to government programs for fiscal expansion and deregulation - and longer-term expectations for the market. His presentation will also focus on economic implications resulting from the combination of a federal tax cut with trillion-dollar budget deficits and a rise in interest rates. In addition, Lieber, with a deep background in tax policy, will address components of the new tax law that are of particular interest to media businesses, including implications for merger and acquisition activities and investments in assets now covered under a broadened “qualified property” rule.

“Recent volatility in the stock market, which followed optimism concerning the economic impact of the new tax law and other regulatory changes, have illustrated the complexity of predicting the outlook for U.S. businesses and consumer spending,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. “In addition to hearing his views on longer-term expectation for the U.S. economy, CFO Summit attendees will also benefit from applying Jon Lieber’s extensive analysis of the new tax law to their corporate investment planning.”

About the Presenter:

Jon Lieber is a principal in the National Economics and Statistics (NES) group of PwC’s Washington National Tax Services (WNTS) practice. In this role, he provides insights and analysis for clients on the effects of tax policy changes on their business, including modeling the effects of tax policy changes and providing estimates of their economic and tax contributions nationally and worldwide.

Prior to joining PwC, Lieber worked as the practice head for the United States at the Eurasia Group, the world’s largest political risk consulting firm. The two years prior to that Lieber directed policy research at Thumbtack, a San Francisco-based technology company. He previously spent 12 years in government service, starting as an economist at the House Ways and Means Committee. He also worked at the National Economic Council at the White House under President Bush, and most recently as the economic policy advisor for now-Senate Majority Leader McConnell, providing strategic and policy guidance related to tax, trade, and financial services.

Lieber started his career researching monetary policy for Dr. Allan Meltzer at the American Enterprise Institute. He holds a master's degree in economics and a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Tufts University.

About the MFM CFO Summit:

Now in its 12th year, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides an exclusive forum for a no-holds-barred dialogue focused on the most important issues facing CFOs and media executives who deal directly with financial management processes. The 2018 event will feature the latest intelligence and facilitated discussions on cyber-security, economic and media consumption trends, workplace issues, digital media rights requirements, connected cars, the IoT, and managing big data, among other pressing matters.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Eligible attendees can obtain an up to 9.5 CPE Credits over the two-day summit.

Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.