Join Us Saturday, Feb. 28 8/7c for the Two-Hour World Premiere Event of ‘Good Witch A Hallmark Channel Original Primetime Series

Hallmark Channel announces the two-hour World Premiere event of Good Witch, a Hallmark Channel Original Primetime Series, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015 (8 p.m. ET/PT, 7C). The enchanting new series will have viewers spellbound with Catherine Bell (Army Wives, JAG, Bruce Almighty), who returns to the network as audiences’ beloved ‘good witch’ Cassie Nightingale, alongside series regulars Bailee Madison (Northpole, Just Go With It,The Fosters) and Golden Globe® Award and two-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner James Denton (Desperate Housewives).

Good Witch will take viewers on a new magical journey with Cassie Nightingale (Bell) and her bright, young-teenage daughter Grace (Madison), who shares her mom's special intuitive charm. When Sam, a doctor (Denton), and his teenage son move in next door to Grey House, they are immediately charmed by the ‘magical’ mother-daughter duo and wonder is it really magic, a lucky coincidence or just a special intuitive insight only this family possesses? Based on the network’s most successful Original Movie franchise of all time, “Good Witch” will inspire with each intriguing episode and will have viewers immediately charmed by the quaint town of Middleton – which is in store for new changes, big surprises, and, of course, a little bit of magic!

