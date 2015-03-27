John Sloss to Deliver Keynote at 7th Annual TV and Film Finance Forum in New York

New York, NY – March 26, 2015 – Winston Baker, a leading global producer of film finance conferences, is eagerly anticipating its “7th Annual TV and Film Finance Forum East,” which will be taking place at the Dream Downtown Hotel in New York City on April 14th, 2015, just one month after the company’s highly successful inaugural “Entertainment Finance Forum” in Los Angeles.

As part of Winston Baker’s Film Finance Forum® series, this New York forum is a one-day program focused on finance strategies and opportunities within the TV and film business. It is designed for chief investment officers, private equity and hedge fund managers, angel investors, high net worth individuals, venture capitalists, private family office managers, and financial advisers who are interested in learning more about the TV and film business and networking with seasoned deal-makers in the industry. Film and TV executives working on operational, financing, production and distribution strategies are also invited to attend.

The forum will feature a Keynote Conversation on the Value of Financing Independent Films, led by John Sloss, founder of Cinetic Media. Over the past few decades, John Sloss has succeeded in both financing and distributing award-winning and notable independent films, such as Boyhood, Boys Don't Cry, and The Fog of War. During this conversation, we’ll find out how he does it and why he keeps doing it.

The forum will feature other notable speakers who are producers, packaging agents and distribution executives of award-winning films such as THE IMITATION GAME, ZERO DARK THIRTY, 12 YEARS A SLAVE, and BLACK SWAN, along with investors in leading film and television companies such as Legendary, Lakeshore, and Alcon. Among these talented and dynamic professionals are:

-Richard Bloom, Vice President, Revenue & Operations,Vimeo

-Chris Bosco, Chief Operating Officer,IM Global

-Eileen Burke, Managing Partner,West End Capital and Advisory

-Anne Carey, President of Production,Archer Gray

-Greg Clayman, General Manager, Audience Networks,Vimeo

-Alison Cohen, Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs,FilmNation Entertainment

-Lindsay Conner, Partner, Co-Chair Entertainment & Media,Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

-Ed DeNicola, Vice President, Cross Media Insights,TiVo Research

-Alex Friedman, President,Ruckus Marketing

-Dan Goodman, Co-Founder,Believe Entertainment Group

-John Hadity, Executive Vice President,EP Financial Solutions, Entertainment Partners

-Stephen Kovach, Chief Financial Officer,Vine Alternative Investments

-Gabriella Ludlow, President and Founder,The BA Department

-Greg Manago, Executive Producer,Mindshare Entertainment

-Stephan Paternot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer,Slated Inc.

-Emil Rensing, Chief Digital Officer,EPIX

-Kaila Roti, Senior Content Producer,OgilvyEntertainment

-Daniel Steinman, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer,Black Bear Pictures

-Susan Wrubel, Consultant,Hyperion Media Group

-Marni Wieshofer, Managing Director,Mesa

Accomplished UK financier Wayne Marc Godfrey, Managing Director of The Fyzz Facility also joins as a speaker to share his incredible insights on achieving continued success in the entertainment industry. The Fyzz Facility has just closed its 60th feature film investment. Over the past four years, the company has built on one success after another, helping to co-produce and finance independent films from all over the world. Highlights include the adaption of Martin Amis’s book LONDON FIELDS, Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated SILENCE, the critically acclaimed CAKE starring Jennifer Aniston, and writer/director Stephen Fingleton’s debut feature THE SURVIVALIST, due to have its worldwide premiere at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival.

“Events such as Winston Baker's Film Finance Forum provide an important platform for seasoned professionals to discuss and evaluate key strategies and challenges within the industry. We look forward to these conversations as they are essential to the development of best practices for producers and investors to successfully operate within a constantly changing media landscape," says Gabriella Ludlow, president and founder of The BA Department, who will be moderating the forum’s session “Bridging the Gap Between Financiers and Producers.

Other topics to be addressed include: New Film Business Opportunities for Strategic, Financial and Alternative Investors; The Capital Stack Re-Defined; Identifying and Monetizing the New Face of Television; Keynote on the Value of Original Content; Strategic Approaches to Brand Funded Programming; and Money’s in the Data: How Film and Television Can Mine Bigger Revenues through Better Data.

Sponsors and partners of the forum include IM Global; Digital Film Cloud Network; Vine Alternative Investments; EP Financial Solutions; The BA Department; Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP; The Fyzz Facility; Made in NY Media Center by IFP; PGA East; ProductionHUB; and Variety.

About Winston Baker

Winston Baker produces conferences globally for the entertainment industry addressing strategies for finance and growth. In particular, Winston Baker is the leading producer of film finance conferences, successfully creating and organizing the Film Finance Forum ® Series and hosting sold out conferences across the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, China, and Latin America. At each event, Winston Baker brings together the most seasoned and successful entertainment executives and financiers to address current trends within the entertainment business. For more information: www.WinstonBaker.com / @WinstonBaker.