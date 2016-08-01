John Procacci Joins Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) as Vice President of Sales

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, AUGUST 1, 2016 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets, announces the appointment of John Procacci as vice president of sales. Procacci will be responsible for leading the entire sales team at IMT and commercial sales at xG Technology. He will also work in conjunction with cross-functional teams from marketing, product development, operations and support to the design department. Procacci is tasked with delivering superior communications solutions to IMT’s range of clients for increased customer support.

“John has extensive knowledge of the industry as a whole as well as the markets in which both IMT’s and xG Technology’s products serve,” says John Payne IV, president of IMT. “His industry expertise will be invaluable as we aim to achieve complete customer satisfaction across all of our markets. With his rich history in the industry, we know we are one step closer to achieving this goal.”

Procacci brings over 25 years of successful sales and business development experience representing technical product manufacturers, with 12 years focused on products targeting DoD and Federal program requirements. Most recently, he served as Business Development Director at Mercury Systems, a leading commercial defense electronics company, where he drove growth across business lines by selling comprehensive solutions across the sensor processing chain.

Previously, Procacci served as business development manager at Crane Aerospace and Electronics, where he spearheaded sales of microwave component and subsystem solutions to DoD prime contractors.

“I’m very excited to be part of the IMT team and look forward to providing our customers with IMT’s and xG Technology’s innovative solutions to meet their broadcasting and transmission needs,” says Procacci. “The need for robust, reliant and secure broadband and video communications platforms is rising across numerous vertical markets, and this is where these product lines have demonstrated impressive competitive advantages. Our customers recognize this and I look forward to helping them gain value from our brand.”

Procacci also holds memberships in the following professional associations: Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI); Association of the United States Army (AUSA); Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA); and National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA).

