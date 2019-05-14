JOHN LEGEND TO RECEIVE NABLF SERVICE TO AMERICA LEADERSHIP AWARD

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Award-winning artist John Legend will receive the 2019 Service to America Leadership Award from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) for his advocacy efforts to promote social justice and equality. Legend will receive the honor at the Celebration of Service to America Awards on June 11 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The Service to America Leadership Award recognizes individuals and organizations responsible for improving the lives of others through extraordinary public service. It is considered NABLF’s highest individual honor.

John Legend, a critically acclaimed multi-platinum singer-songwriter, has garnered 10 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, Golden Globe, Tony Award and Emmy Award, among others. Legend, who has released six albums over the course of his career, is the first African-American man, and one of only 15 people, to earn an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). Legend starred as Jesus in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!” in 2018 and received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance. He won an Emmy as a producer in the category of Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

“John Legend’s outstanding success as a musician and entertainer is matched by his outspoken advocacy for disadvantaged communities,” said NABLF President Marcellus Alexander. “His steadfast commitment to public service wholly embodies the spirit of the Leadership Award.”

Harnessing this influence, he has focused much of his time and resources on giving back to his community through various philanthropic initiatives. In 2007, Legend launched the Show Me Campaign to provide children equal access to quality education and address systemic issues in the criminal justice system that disproportionately impact poor and minority communities.

In partnership with the National Writing Project and with support from the MacArthur Foundation, Legend started LRNG Innovators in 2014 to empower teachers and inspire innovation in education. LRNG Innovators has invested in 45 educator teams across the country who are connecting passion to purpose in the classroom.

Most recently, Legend founded FREEAMERICA, a campaign to raise awareness and work to end mass incarceration. FREEAMERICA supports innovation projects, encourages productive policy change, and amplifies the voices of those impacted by the criminal justice system and those working to change it in an effort to challenge stereotypes and break down barriers.

Legend also serves on the Board of Directors of Harlem Village Academies and Management Leadership for Tomorrow, and on the Advisory Board for The Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania Law School and Teach for All.

Additional Service to America award winners are listed here.

Press interested in covering the Celebration of Service to America Awards should contact Jamie Enright.

About The Celebration of Service to America Awards

The Celebration of Service to America Awards are sponsored and produced by NABLF with major support from the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), Bonneville International and Hearst Television. Sara Evans, Jon Bon Jovi, Sharon Stone, Gary Sinise, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Glenn Close, Jeff Bridges, Quincy Jones, Sir Elton John, Bill Clinton, Laura Bush and Muhammad Ali, among others, have been presented with the Celebration of Service to America Leadership Award at the event. Details about the Celebration of Service to America Awards are available at www.nabfoundation.org/sta.

About NABLF

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the future of broadcasting through leadership, diversity and community service. Learn more at www.nabfoundation.org.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

###