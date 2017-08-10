John Cleary Promoted to President of Joseph Electronics

NILES, Ill. -- Aug. 10, 2017 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions, today announced that John Cleary has been promoted to president, effective immediately. He will be responsible for supervising the company's day-to-day operations. He takes over the position from owner Yohay Hahamy, who will continue as CEO.



"John has been part of the Joseph Electronics family for 35 years and has worked closely with me on all significant issues affecting the company," Hahamy said. "He is a seasoned manager and a man of integrity, and he has earned the trust and respect of everyone around him. He has my complete confidence in assuming this leadership role."



Cleary started at JE in 1982 on a part-time basis while attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. After many years in the inside sales department with direct responsibility for several of JE's clients, he was given the task of simultaneously running the operations and strategic-planning side of the business. In 2001 he became an officer of the company as vice president of operations and most recently served as senior vice president.



Cleary reports to Hahamy, and the two will continue to confer on major strategic issues.



Further information about JE and the company's products and services is available at www.josephelectronics.com.



About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. JE also designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K fiber transport gear -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JE can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.



Photo Caption: John Cleary, President of Joseph Electronics



