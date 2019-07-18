The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group Implements Matrix’s Media Ad Sales Platform Across All Platforms and Markets

Matrix, the only global ad sales platform built for media, today announced that The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group will implement their Monarch media ad sales platform across all television, radio, online properties, throughout all of their markets. The enterprise-wide adoption of the platform will deliver the Canadian broadcaster the connected transparency needed across their teams that will allow for a holistic view of data while simultaneously providing them the ability to automate processes throughout their workflow – saving both time and money.

The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group was in search of a solution that would enable them to identify, track, and manage new business prospects as well as provide a dramatic improvement in the management of customer information. This included adopting a solution that empowered them to identify and capitalize on up-sell and cross-sell opportunities. Monarch not only meets the criteria sought by Pattison but, with its media-specific nature, will permit them to improve upon overall efficiencies and processes to ensure they are best utilizing their workflow to remain competitive in the industry.

“Matrix stood out among other CRM options that we investigated as a forward-thinking, integrated solutions-based tool that has a proven track record of improving results by reducing redundant tasks and increasing sales,” said Rod Schween, President, Jim Pattison Broadcast Group. “Monarch will be a very welcomed and strategic tool for all of our sales leaders and reps moving forward.”

Serving as a centralized hub within The Jim Pattison Broadcast Groups’ operation, Monarch will provide a unified view for disparate data sources, including first and third-party data, throughout the workflow. Utilizing multiple integration points, coupled with data aggregation and normalization capabilities, Monarch will further provide the Jim Pattison Broadcast Group with enhanced real-time visibility into their data, enabling them to make smarter and faster business decisions.

“Our media ad sales platform technology delivers a very fast and effective ROI right out of the gate and I am confident that The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group will be able to hit the ground running, identifying sales opportunities and automating processes from day one,” shared Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix. “And of course, it doesn’t stop there. We are continuing to evolve our product alongside the industry and as new forward-thinking features and functionality are introduced – we will roll them out to all users, in what is a very seamless process for all.”

About Jim Pattison Broadcast Group

The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group, with its head office in Kamloops, B.C. is the country’s largest private, western-based broadcast group, currently operating 47 radio stations, 3 conventional television stations and 17 online news portals in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group is a proud division of the Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of operating businesses, based in Vancouver, which has grown to become the second largest privately-held company in Canada. Please visit www.jpbroadcast.com for more information.

About Matrix

Matrix makes media happen by enabling efficiencies and working to uncover revenue so media companies can create content, entertain, and inform. Its flagship product, Monarch, is the only global ad sales platform built for media – transforming chaotic data into actionable sales information that delivers the insights necessary for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. The company manages more than $13 billion in media ad revenue, offering its best-in-class analytics, sales intelligence, media-specific CRM and sales tools to more than 10,000 media sellers to more efficiently manage their workflow. For more information, please visit www.matrixformedia.com.