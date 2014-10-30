Jewelry Television and The Weather Channel Partner for Co-Branded $10,000 National Sweepstakes

Jewelry Television (JTV), one of the largest retailers of gemstones in the world, and The Weather Channel have partnered to present a cross-promotional sweepstakes celebrating the Season 3 premiere of the original primetime series “Prospectors.”

The popular show, produced by High Noon Entertainment, returns Sunday, December 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET on The Weather Channel.

The grand prize of the “$10,000 Prospectors Giveaway” includes rare aquamarine and bixbite gemstones that are valued at $5,000, along with $5,000 in cash. The aquamarine was unearthed from the mountains of Colorado by “Prospectors” cast member Amanda Adkins, who also makes frequent appearances on JTV as a gemstone expert. She will announce the winner during Season 3’s second episode, which airs December 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

“This is a unique partnership,” said Jill Johnson, vice president of marketing at JTV. “We recognized a crossover in viewership being created by the ‘Prospectors’ fan base and vice versa. JTV’s mission is opening the world of jewelry and gemstones to everyone and this is a timely opportunity to drive audience viewership between JTV and The Weather Channel.”

“Partnering with Jewelry TV is a natural fit given the ‘Prospectors’ audience’s passion for the amazing gems discovered in each episode,” said Scot Safon, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for The Weather Company. “This sweepstakes gives this show’s fans the chance at their own windfall by winning an amazing souvenir from the show they love.”

The sweepstakes will be featured on The Weather Channel during on-air promotions, as well as on social media platforms and digital extensions, including the Prospectors show page on weather.com. Viewers can now enter the $10,000 Prospectors Giveaway.

“Prospectors” follows a group of miners searching for the rarest gems in order to strike it rich. Season 3 brings back the original cast, along with a new family of miners, as they conspire on the mountains of Colorado to seek their fortunes. At 14,000 feet above sea level with 50% less oxygen, the prospectors must brave extreme environmental elements such as close-call lightning strikes, hurricane-force winds and dramatic temperature changes. For those willing to confront the danger, some of the planet’s most rare and precious gems await to be found, with huge paydays to accompany them.

“Prospectors” is produced by High Noon Entertainment (Dude Youre Screwed, Cake Boss).