"THE JET SET", TV'S FIRST TRAVEL THEMED TALK SHOW, SET TO LAND ON MARCH 5TH

Washington, D.C. (February 22, 2016) – "The Jet Set", the first-of-its-kind travel-themed talk show, will be available for first run syndication on March 5, 2016 as a half-hour weekly barter show. Extremely station friendly, "The Jet Set" will produce 50 original episodes per year with only two repeats as opposed to the usual 26/26. CBS radio personality and former Daily Buzz host, Jessica Reyes, along with CNN travel personalities and former Daily Buzz correspondents, Gailen David and Bobby Laurie, host in studio from a custom airplane-wing desk on a "jet set" partially constructed with actual airplane components from a Boeing 747.

The three veteran television personalities take viewers on adventures from around the world to around their own block, dish the latest in celebrity getaways, news, gadgets and share their knowledge on how to get the most out any trip. The show will capitalize on David's 25 year and Laurie's 10 year former flight attendant and travel industry careers, making them the only travel hosts on television with actual industry experience.

"We wanted to create a travel show format that everyone could relate to," Bobby Laurie said.

“The Jet Set” has garnered interest within its home market of Washington, D.C. and even in America's #1 television market as New York City will be presenting a proclamation making March 12th "Jet Set Day" to celebrate the launch of America's first travel themed talk show!The program has also captured the attention of the travel industry, from resorts and spas to gadgets and airlines. In addition, production companies and celebrities have commited to appearances on "The Jet Set," opening the door for many cross-promotional opportunities.

"We have an amazing line up of guests committed to appearing on the show starting with Denise Lockie, an actual survivor of the US Airways 1549 crash on the Hudson River and also from the upcoming Clint Eastwood movie, "Sully," explained Gailen David. Jessica Reyes added, "We're excited to welcome Hollywood to "The Jet Set" beginning with actress Molly Bernard, from TV Land's "Younger," Celebrity Beauty Expert Daniel Chinchilla, whose client list includes singer Ariana Grande, actress Keke Palmer and the list goes on and on."

Stations interested in adding the "The Jet Set" to their line-up should contact Dave Ward at dave@thejetset.tv or 276-698-8089. If you do not have a time period available in March 2016, options are open for a start date that makes sense for all parties. For General information, contact Jordan Kowalski, 877-787-3741 x115; Jordan@thejetset.tv

Produced by En Pointe Productions, "The Jet Set" is a new talk show designed to reinvent travel television.