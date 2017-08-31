JBD S.A. to distribute Calrec throughout Poland

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 31 August 2017 -- JBD S.A. has signed up as the exclusive distributor throughout Poland for the full Calrec Audio console family. Brio, which is making further inroads in the European broadcast marketplace, will be its primary focus.



"Calrec Audio is renowned for setting the highest standards for broadcast audio-mixing technology. Brio and the other Calrec desks are powerful additions to our portfolio," said Konrad Przygucki, managing director, JBD S.A. "We know we’ll have great success with Brio because it’s exactly the type of solution many of our customers are looking for -- a well-priced, compact, and easy-to-use desk that provides full and robust functionality."



Founded in 1991, JBD S.A. was one of Poland’s first providers of professional video and audio equipment. Today, the company offers a broad portfolio of equipment, services, and training to broadcast, live production, and related customers from its offices in Lodz and Warsaw.



"With broadcast industry expertise spanning more than 25 years, JBD is the ideal partner to expand our market presence and build the Calrec brand in Poland," said Mike Reddick, international sales manager for Calrec. "We’re looking forward to working with the JBD team to develop new opportunities."



# # #



About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.



A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world’s most successful broadcasters.



For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/170831Calrec.docx



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_JBD_Logos_Black-White.zip

Photo Caption: JBD S.A. logos



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=JBD%20S.A.%20to%20distribute%20@Ca...