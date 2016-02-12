Jünger Audio Brings New C8000 Processing Boards To Market

Digital audio specialist Jünger Audio has launched a new range of cards for its modular C8000 audio processing system.

The C8000 card system is already a firm favourite with many broadcasting facilities around the world because it is so convenient, flexible and versatile. Any combination of modules can be fitted into frames of various sizes, resulting in a powerful and compact audio processing and audio interface rack for applications such as OBs, acquisition, post-production and transmission control.

Jünger Audio's C8000 solution comprises DSP-based audio processing cards together with a wide range of I/O options, which allows customers to choose the precise number and type of input and output interfaces and processing they require for their facility. This solution is particularly geared to multichannel sound, and interfaces are available for 3G/HD/SD-SDI, MADI, Dante® AoIP, as well as AES3 and analogue I/O. C8000 processing also includes options for multichannel loudness control incorporating Jünger Audio’s renowned Level Magic algorithm, automatic surround upmixing, in-built failover and voice-over circuits, multichannel A/V compensation delay and direct codec system support such as Dolby® D, D+ and E encoding and/or decoding.

The introduction of new processing boards (C8092, C8492B and C8492) will allow the company to deliver improved algorithms to its customers by enabling them to complete the same processing tasks in a much more efficient and cost saving way. Also, because of the higher processing density of the C8092 and C8492B boards, it is possible that typical configurations can be created by using less frame space.

"The new boards incorporate a number of improvements that make the conversion of previously common configurations much more straightforward," says Jünger Audio's CEO Peter Poers. "The main difference between the C8092, C8492 and C8492B boards lies in the scalable audio processing circuits for up to 16 channels including two surround programs. This gives the performance and power of four of the previous DSP cards in one new DSP card, along with the availability of an integrated 3G/HD/SD-SDI interface. It also gives the possibility of accessing the C8000 system bus to exchange audio and metadata with other boards in a frame. Many large system designs involving audio processing can now be configured using a lower number of frames, boards and accessories and with smarter control integration."

To coincide with the release of the new boards, Jünger Audio will be phasing out some of its older, obsolete models including the C8086+, the C8087 and some of the Dolby® cards. Full details of these changes can be found on the company's website www.jungeraudio.com

