iZotope to Preview New Audio Tools for Post Professionals at NAB 2015

iZotope, Inc., a leading audio technology company, will unveil new tools for post production users at NAB 2015 (Booth SL4330). These new tools are intended to help content creators deliver consistent and compliant levels, stems, and surround channels. iZotope will also showcase its RX 4 application, which has become an industry standard for audio repair and enhancement.

iZotope collaborated with post professionals from across the world to create innovative solutions for their workflows. NAB 2015 will be the first opportunity for the public to see the latest post-centric tools, intended to give editors and mixers more time for creativity.

RX 4 helps editors save otherwise unusable audio from the cutting room floor. By reducing the need to re-voice via ADR (automated dialogue replacement), or scrap an otherwise great take in today’s reality shows, RX 4 helps preserve original performances by making it possible to use production dialogue. iZotope will also demonstrate RX Connect for the first time to NAB audiences, showing streamlined workflows between popular video and audio editing applications.

“The last thing an audio or video professional ever wants to say is, ‘This is the best we could do with the time we have,’” says Rob D’Amico, Director of Product Management for iZotope. “We’ve been working hard to develop more ways to get the best-sounding result quicker than ever before. The end result being that no matter how tight the schedule may be, the finished product is something everyone is proud of.”

iZotope at Supermeet 2015

NAB attendees will be able to see the first public presentation of these new post-centric solutions at the CPUG Las Vegas SuperMeet at the Riviera Hotel Royale Ballroom on Tuesday the 14th at 7pm. Come early and meet the iZotope team from 4:30 onwards at the Supermeet Digital Showcase.