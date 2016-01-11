iZotope Inc. Win Pro Tools Expert Brand of the Year

The Pro Tools Expert Brand of the Year Award honors and celebrates the contribution one brand has made to the audio and music production world in 2016. We are very pleased to announce that the winner of the Pro Tools Expert Brand Of The Year 2016 is iZotope.

During November we asked the Pro Tools Expert community to nominate companies for the Pro Tools Expert Brand of the Year 2016. The aim was to find one brand that in their opinion has excelled in terms of innovation, delivering on promises and customer support - in other words a good all round brand.

At the end of November the 5 companies that received the most public votes from the Pro Tools Expert community were...

• Exponential Audio

• iZotope

• Slate Digital

• Two Notes

• Universal Audio

During December we asked the Pro Tools Expert community to vote for their favorite from this shortlist and iZotope received the highest number of votes. It was a close contest to the end but ultimately iZotope came out on top. Melissa Misicka, Brand and Corporate Marketing Director told us...

"We'rethrilled to have been voted Brand of the Year by the Pro Tools Expert community. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do as a company, and to be recognized for values that we hold so dear is an honor. Many thanks to everyone who cast their vote for iZotope!"

Mike Thornton Editor of Pro Tools Expert said…

"Wewere delighted that the shortlist chosen by the community was made up from a range of small, medium and large companies in the pro audio industry sector. Add to that, the fact that the Pro Tools Expert team had nothing to do with either the selection of the shortlist or the choice of the winner. The brands that made the shortlist and the voting of the winner were completely undertaken by the Pro Tools Expert community makes this truly the Pro Tools Expert Brand Of The Year Award.”

Russ Hughes Managing Editor added…

“I want to say make some noise, but RX would remove it without blinking. Well done to the smart team at iZotope! I also want to say congratulations to all the shortlisted companies - they all rock!”