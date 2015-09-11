iZotope Announces RX Post Production Suite and RX 5 Audio Editor

At IBC 2015 (stand 8.D70), iZotope, Inc., a leading audio technology company, is announcing the new RX Post Production Suite containing a comprehensive suite of tools designed specifically to enable professionals to better edit, mix, and deliver their audio, as well as RX 5 Audio Editor, a significant new update to its RX platform.

The new RX Post Production Suite contains products aimed at every stage of the audio post production workflow, with solution-oriented tools for everything from audio repair and editing, to mix enhancement and final delivery. The RX Post Production Suite includes:

●RX 5 Advanced Audio Editor

●RX Final Mix

●RX Loudness Control

●Groove3

●50 free sound effects (customer’s choice) from Pro Sound Effects

The new RX 5 Audio Editor and RX 5 Advanced Audio Editor efficiently repair and enhance common problematic production audio while speeding up workflows that currently require either multiple manual editing passes, or a non-intuitive collection of tools from different vendors.

RX 5’s new Instant Process tool lets editors “paint out” unwanted sonic elements directly on the spectral display with a single mouse gesture. The new Module Chain allows users to define a custom chain of processing (e.g. De-click, De-noise, De-reverb, EQ Match, Leveler, Normalize) and then save that chain as a preset so that multiple processes can be recalled and applied in a single click for repetitive tasks.

For even faster workflows between Pro Tools and RX 5, RX Connect has been enhanced to support individual Pro Tools clips and crossfades with any associated handles so that processed audio returns “in place” to the Pro Tools timeline, maintaining complete editing control.

In RX 5 Advanced, a new De-plosive module has been developed to minimize plosives from letters such as p, t, k, and b, in which strong blasts of air create a massive pressure change at the microphone element, impairing the sound. In addition, the Leveler module has been enhanced with breath and ‘ess’ (sibilance) detection for increased accuracy when performing faster than real-time leveling. Likewise, new enhancements for the Ambience Match module improve accuracy for creating noise profiles when matching background noise to mask edit points. Ambience Match is now also available as an AudioSuite plug-in for constructing consistent ambience beds under constructed sentences and ADR lines directly from within Pro Tools and Media Composer.

“Our users have helped make RX the industry standard in audio post production. This evolution to the RX Post Production Suite is just the start of our continued journey into building the award-winning, workflow-enhancing tools our users dream of as they seek to deliver the best-sounding audio they can under increasingly tight and oppressive deadlines,” said Matt Hines, Audio Post Product Manager for iZotope.

Compatibility

Both RX 5 Audio Editor and RX 5 Advanced Audio Editor can be used as a standalone audio editor, as a standalone audio editor connected to your host, or as a plug-in. Supported plug-in formats include AU, VST, VST 3, AAX, RTAS and AudioSuite.

RX Post Production Suite Availability and Pricing

RX Post Production Suite is available for purchase now.

Customers who purchase the RX Post Production Suite during the promotional period will receive RX 4 Advanced immediately, and will be given RX 5 Advanced Audio Editor when it is released.

Special promotional pricing is available through October 21, 2015:

●New customers may purchase the RX Post Production Suite for $1,299 USD / (reg. $1,499 / ).

●Customers upgrading to the RX Post Production Suite from previous versions of RX can view upgrade pricing at www.izotope.com/rx5.

RX 5 Audio Editor Availability and Pricing

RX 5 Audio Editor and RX 5 Advanced Audio Editor will be available for purchase in October 2015 for both new customers and upgrading customers.

Going forward from today, customers who purchase RX 4 or RX 4 Advanced will get a free upgrade to their respective version when RX 5 Audio Editor is released. In addition, any customers who have purchased RX 4 or RX 4 Advanced since August 8, 2015, will also receive a free upgrade to their respective version when it is released.

To celebrate the coming of RX 5 Audio Editor, special promotional pricing is available through October 21, 2015:

●New customers may purchase RX 4 Advanced for $999 USD / 929 EUR (reg. $1,199 / 1,099).

●New customers may purchase RX 4 for $299 USD / 285 EUR (reg. $349 / 325).

Customers upgrading to RX 5 Audio Editor or RX 5 Advanced Audio Editor from previous versions of RX will receive their promotional upgrade offers at product launch. In the meantime, special upgrade pricing can be previewed at www.izotope.com/rx5.