ITV Leverages Imagine’s Landmark II for Enhanced Ad Management

AMSTERDAM, 13 SEPTEMBER, 2019 — Imagine Communications, which provides open, end-to-end ad-tech solutions for broadcasters, content owners, MVPDs and vMVPDs, today announced that a new generation of its Landmark™ Sales solution will improve advertising management for ITV, the UK’s largest commercial television network.

In an extension of Imagine’s longstanding relationship with the network, earlier this summer, ITV completed an upgrade to the more modern, efficient and technically advanced Landmark II system, allowing it to better manage linear airtime sales across its increasingly diverse advertising ecosystem. The implementation leverages existing API-based touch points that have been developed by Imagine for key ITV systems, streamlining the integration of Landmark II into the ITV advertising technology platform and wider linear ecosystem.

Jill Kerslake, ITV director of sales operations, said: “Imagine has demonstrated a keen understanding of our needs and how its technology can help us take advantage of new opportunities. Key for us in this upgrade process was that it was a smooth transition to Landmark II with minimal interruption to our work, and the new, more flexible system is already proving valuable.”

“ITV’s forward-thinking technical strategies have contributed to its leading position amidst change and growth in the UK television market,” said Rob Malcolm, senior vice president of global sales, ad tech, for Imagine Communications. “We look forward to working with ITV to help them maximize the operational and business advantages of Landmark II as we continue to fine-tune our highly automated and tightly integrated sales solutions to more efficiently address evolving advertising models.”

Landmark II enables media companies to create and deliver efficient ad sales campaigns across platforms at a range of price strategies using multiple sales methodologies. Imagine’s customers can use Landmark to maximize revenue and control operational costs across linear, on-demand, linear addressable and web or display platforms through efficient use of airtime, comprehensive business data insights and a suite of automated tools.

Landmark II is being demonstrated at IBC2019 in Hall 1, stand 1.D61. For more information, please visit https://www.imaginecommunications.com.