It's smarter. It's safer. It's VO.

As streaming of premium video content over broadband IP networks has moved from niche to mainstream, there has been an explosion in the ways that pirates steal and redistribute valuable content for profitability purposes. Pirates used to be experts in DVB technology but now they are also experts of IP. Facing constantly renewing threats, operators have two options: they can either become skilled in the security business and build a new division dedicated to combatting piracy, or they can stay focused on their core video business and rely on an agile security company to fight piracy on their behalf.

At ANGA COM 2019, Viaccess-Orca (VO) will showcase its end-to-end anti-piracy services and TV platform solutions, which address the challenges of providing a smarter and safer digital TV and OTT experience.

VO Solutions on Display at ANGA COM 2019

Fight Piracy Smarter With VO's NEW Anti-Piracy Center

At ANGA COM 2019, VO will introduce the Anti-Piracy Center, a comprehensive series of innovative security services to help operators and sports TV channels fight against premium-content piracy in addition to using well-established CAS/DRM solutions. Anti-Piracy Center leverages VO's 20-plus years of expertise in fighting piracy and developing best practices for risk management and security.

With Anti-Piracy Center, VO employs a team of experts to combat the next era of piracy: premium-content illegal restreaming. From an operating center, VO monitors and prevents pirates from hacking the content distribution chain, starting with the service delivery platform up to the end-user device. Thanks to a complete set of services, including device assessment, watermarking, breach detection, and password sharing identification, VO can react to suspicious security events in seconds, identifying the source of piracy and taking counteractions in collaboration with the operator.

Deliver a Compelling Experience, Boost Business Agility With VO's Cloud TV Platform

VO will showcase its end-to-end, cloud-based TV Platform as a Service (TVaaS), at ANGACOM 2019. TVaaS allows operators to manage, publish, personalize, and monetize content on multiple devices with increased cost efficiency and business agility. With this one-stop solution it's possible to deliver multiscreen video services across any network. The solution includes:

• A powerful, feature-rich service-delivery platform with content protection and DRM capabilities

• The VO secure video player, a multiplatform player integrated with major DRMs for premium VOD and live content to enable a compelling viewing experience on multiple OTT platforms

• Off-the-shelf, customizable white-label TV apps

• Out-of-the-box analytics dashboards for marketing purposes

• A unique search-analysis tool for optimized content rights acquisition

Using the cloud TV platform, operators can deliver outstanding TV services while responding quickly to technical, competitive, and business challenges.

Company Overview:

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group, and the company’s solutions have been deployed in over 50 countries, reaching more than 40 million subscribers.

