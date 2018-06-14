ITN Holdings and Mediaocean Announce Partnership To Integrate ProVantageX for Buy-Sell Automation

NEW YORK — ITN Holdings and Mediaocean, the foundational and operational software provider for the advertising world, announced today it has partnered to further buy-sell automation for local broadcast television, using elements of automated intelligence and data-infusion.

Mediaocean’s Spectra and ITN’s ProVantageX integration includes both the Spectra DS and OX platforms, and manages order revisions and make-goods via the Auto-Avails and DARE communication protocol. This means both platforms will always be in sync, all critical financial operations and controls continue in a seamless and timely manner, and the data will be secure as it seamlessly flows across platforms.

Key integration features include:

Automated Avails API allows Buyers using Spectra to electronically request available inventory directly from ITN supplier

Inventory information including budget, GRP, and CPP goals, is surfaced to Spectra for buyer evaluation

Buyers select inventory for inclusion in media plan and send order to ITN electronically, which passes details to sellers - buy is then executed in standard Spectra workflow

PVX provides sellers with significant operational efficiencies in communicating, collecting information, estimating audiences, building and transacting with buyers.

“As much as it’s been tried, real advances in television advertising technologies that will actually work won’t come from the outside,” said Stephen Poulin, Executive Vice President Platform Development, ITN Holdings. “ITN and Mediaocean have been embedded in television for many decades. This partnership is going to produce meaningful changes that will influence the industry for decades to come.”

“Mediaocean is committed to delivering integrated solutions to accelerate the automation in the planning, buying, and selling process.” said Cordie DePascale, SVP, Connect. “We are bringing buyers and sellers closer together through automated solutions that streamline execution of direct sold IOs and audience-based campaigns. We’re happy to integrate ITN as a partner to do this.”

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the world's leading media software company that automates every aspect of the advertising workflow - from planning, buying and selling, to analyzing and optimizing, to invoicing and payments. Mediaocean's open cross-media platforms power $140 billion in global media budgets and have unmatched reach and bridge traditional and digital media. Mediaocean serves more than 80,000 users across agencies, advertisers, broadcasters and publishers worldwide. The company employs 950 people worldwide and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. Mediaocean is headquartered in New York with fourteen offices worldwide. Learn more at mediaocean.com, or connect with Mediaocean on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About ITN Holdings

brings decades of experience and investment building the most advanced, fully operational enterprise of technology, data, inventory and services to the television and video advertising industry. Uniquely forged with both buy-side and sell-side objectives, ITN is driven to create value for marketers, their agencies, and inventory suppliers to grow their businesses. ProVantageX (PVX) is the flagship ad technology platform offered externally by ITN Holdings, after decades of evolution and use internally for ITN Networks. PVX is a fully-integrated demand-side and supply-side television and video platform powered by centralized automated intelligence.