It’s a Wild Centenni-Pol

(WASHINGTON, D.C. & PASADENA, CA. — Jan. 13, 2017) After nine seasons, over half a million patients, record-setting ratings and countless prolapses, pregnancy exams and problematic patients, Nat Geo WILD’s No. 1 series, The Incredible Dr. Pol, celebrates its 100th episode on Saturday, March 25, at 9/8c. The episode, which will air as the season 10 finale, highlights the series’ top moments and most memorable cases. Join in the countdown to the big moment by tuning in to The IncredibleDr. Pol Saturdays at 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD.

Dr. Jan Pol, the 75-year-old Dutch veterinarian at the center of it all, has become a global sensation thanks to his passion, charm and old-school, no-nonsense approach to animal care. He has become a familiar face to many and has been welcomed into families’ homes and hearts through millions of televisions around the world. To commemorate this exciting moment, the special 100th episode will take a look back at the past few incredible years with Dr. Pol.

It all started in 2011 when Dr. Pol’s son, Charles, pitched an idea for a show centered around the life of his father — back when only the people of central Michigan knew his name. Before Dr. Pol knew it, he was a superstar. Season after season, The Incredible Dr. Pol delivers impressive ratings as people tune in to catch America’s favorite vet doing what he does best — wrangling animals, tackling cases and spending time with his wife, Diane, his son, Charles, and the staff at Pol Veterinary Services.

It’s not just the viewers who have been welcomed into the life and home of Dr. Pol. The special will take a look at the dedicated film crew that has spent years alongside the Pols in their busy clinic in rural Michigan. From racing to keep up with him on the roads, to spending the holidays together, the crew has spent years up close and personal with the Pol family. After 100 episodes, we’ll take a look behind the scenes at some of the crew’s most memorable moments.

Nat Geo WILD is also celebrating Dr. Pol’s fans with a special contest to win a trip to Michigan to watch the 100th episode with Dr. Pol himself. Fans are encouraged to share what they think makes the show so incredible on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using #DrPolFanContest. Every week, two lucky “Fans of the Week” will be chosen to win a trip to Michigan for Dr. Pol’s 100th episode celebration. For more information, visit natgeowild.com/DrPolFanContest.

It’s an incredible special for an incredible veterinarian, covering some of the most remarkable cases and favorite memories over 10 seasons and 100 episodes.