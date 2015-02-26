It’s Time for Some Oddbods on Disney XD

26 February 2015 - One Animation has launched the award-winning Oddbods animation comedy series of shorts for kids on Disney XD.

Oddbods is a sketch-based series following the adventures of seven adorable characters as they laugh, fool, and trip their way through the most seemingly ordinary situations, often with unexpected consequences. Each Oddbod has a distinct personality that was created to appeal to adults and children alike.

“We are delighted to bring Oddbods to the USA on Disney XD,” comments Sashim Parmanand, CEO of One Animation. "The shows unique design and humour make Disney XD the perfect home for these shorts."