IT’S SHEAR MADNESS WHEN EL REY NETWORK BANGS OUT THE ENTIRE FIRST SEASON OF ‘CUTTING CREW’ WITH 24-HOUR MARATHON

New York – March 10, 2015 – El Rey Network will debut the all-new eight-episode unscripted series, “Cutting Crew” with a 24-hour marathon event on Saturday, April 11th at beginning at 6:00 am ET. The season will restart at 2:00 PM ET and 10:00 PM ET giving viewers binge-watching options throughout the day. When this raucous group of barbers is in the house there isn't a moment of peace for the staff or those who dare to make their way into their magic chairs. The hour-long show will also air Wednesdays at 9 PM beginning April 15th, following the 8 PM ET/PT airing of “Lucha Underground,” the addictive, action-packed freestyle wrestling franchise from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett.

“Cutting Crew” explores the edgy artistry of a dynamic team of barbers who have made names for themselves by thinking outside the stylist box. Showcasing masterful motifs that are anything but ordinary, this group of creatives, led by award-winning barber Amit Corso, know how to make a statement. Whether they are executing a simple fade, cutting hair in the shape of the Pittsburgh skyline, or even giving some haircuts to local cows, the passionate team of “scissor-happy” artistes use razors and clippers to get the job done. Although there is serious dedication to the craft, barbering isn’t the only thing going on at the shop -- in between the fades and shaves, this band of barbers finds time to bicker, debate, joke around and cook up challenges that range from testing feats of strength to more juvenile endeavors and hijinks. But in the end, it’s the camaraderie in this diverse group that is at the heart of “Cutting Crew.”

Corso's team of specialists include:

Dré Gonzalez, Amit's right hand when things get busy and a barber who has been honing his scissory skills for over a decade, Dré is the entertainer in the group. He is like a little brother to Amit but has a few annoying habits – being tardy for one – and is known for pushing the staff’s buttons whenever the opportunity presents itself. Alex, a.k.a. “Controversy,” is a loud, outrageous former employee of Amit's who is looking to get back into his good graces after leaving for a brief stint in Miami. Gabriel “Gaby” Rivera seems like the quiet one but is actually the resident instigator-he argues for the sake of arguing and using the commotion as a way of getting under the skin of his fellow cutters. Other members of the team include leading ladies: Destiny "Dessi" Bell, one of Corso's barbering students starting a new life after serving in the Army; Caroline Winkler, apprenticing at the shop after failing to get along with the girls at cosmetology school: and Bryan Sanchez, a 22-year-old father of three who might best be described as the class clown, revels in the hijinks that ensue and keeps the team on its toes.

“Cutting Crew” is produced by BIG VIDA Entertainment for El Rey Network. Executive Producers are: Flavio Morales, John Ehrhard, Sergio Alfaro, Rey Network Chairman Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa.

About El Rey Network

El Rey Network is a 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites the most culturally diverse generation in history through fearless, badass and original content that awakens the renegade in everyone. The network's action-packed content is anchored by original signature dramas, feature films, grindhouse genre, cult classic action, and horror/sci-fi. El Rey Network LLC (www.elreynetwork.com ) is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.

About FactoryMade Ventures

FactoryMade is an incubator for entertainment businesses and was founded by John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa. The company builds IP-based franchises and production and distribution platforms by leveraging its strong ties to the Hollywood creative community and partnering with global brands and investors. FactoryMade ventures include El Rey Network and Tres Pistoleros Studios with Robert Rodriguez and Univision Communications and the Lucha Underground sports wrestling league with Mark Burnett and Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA. In addition to working with corporate partners such as Telefonica, they previously spearheaded the creation of Hasbro’s film and TV businesses (Transformers, G.I. Joe, Hasbro TV Studios, the Hub Network), and developed retail’s first digital gaming and e-commerce platform with HSN (HSN Arcade).

About BIG VIDA Entertainment

BIG VIDA Entertainment is a full service production company focused on creating content for the U.S. Latino market in English and Spanish. BIG VIDA was created to represent Latino audiences with authentic content that further merges the two mainstreams. BIG VIDA is led by Peabody Award winner Flavio Morales, Executive Vice President, who brings his more than 20 years of Latino market experience to BIG VIDA Entertainment as well as BIG VIDA founder John Ehrhard. BIG VIDA was launched to serve the diverse Latino audiences with different genres, from reality and scripted, to live events, long and short form content. BIG VIDA is about authenticity with the highest production values, regardless of the medium. BIG VIDA Entertainment is based in Burbank, California. www.bigvida.com.