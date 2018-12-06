Research Now SSI and iSpot.tv Partner to Measure Ad Effectiveness at Unprecedented Scale

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Now SSI, a global leader in first-party data and data services, has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement and attribution analytics company, to help brands better understand advertising efficacy with unparalleled scale and accuracy.

The combination of iSpot's extensive experience and scale in TV ad analytics with Research Now SSI's industry leading single-source dataset, results in the largest passively monitored and surveyable TV viewership panel in the United States.

Matching Research Now SSI's millions of opted-in consumers with iSpot's ad measurement (from Inscape's panel of 9+ million opted-in TV households) links commercial exposure with customer survey data to give brands and agencies unparalleled insight into the effectiveness of their linear and OTT TV advertising.

Measurement is available both as a single-channel linear TV study, and as part of a holistic cross-media study and will be available in the ADimension® Cross Media dashboard. This capability links exposure data across all screens and devices, including Over-The-Top (OTT) content consumed on connected TVs, at the individual user level.

"The industry deserves better television measurement, and this partnership will deliver the scale, accuracy and the insight brands are looking for," said Bob Fawson, EVP Product Development at Research Now SSI. "This partnership sets the standard for linear television advertising effectiveness measurement as part of a unified single-source passive video measurement solution," he added.

"Research Now SSI gives us the ability to connect our TV ad analytics with the strong voice of the consumer isolated by Research Now SSI surveys," said Robert Bareuther, SVP Business Development at iSpot. "Together we can provide our clients the accurate insights and measurement they need given the continued importance of TV in the media mix."

About Research Now SSI

Research Now SSI is the world's leading global provider of first-party consumer and professional data based on extensive, proprietary market research panels. Around this core asset of opted-in, managed data, the company has built innovative data services and solutions that bring the voice of the individual to the entire marketing spectrum, from research to marketing to advertising. Research Now SSI serves more than 5,800 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our range of data-driven offerings, go to www.researchnow.com.

About iSpot.tv

iSpot is a real-time TV advertising measurement company that brings digital precision, transparency and accountability to disruptive brands. The proprietary platform provides a complete view of TV advertising activity across national, local, and OTT services, empowering brands to measure attention to ad creative and connect ad exposures to business outcomes. Used by top advertisers in every industry to bring measurement in-house, iSpot also works closely with most TV networks and conglomerates, including NBCUniversal, which uses conversion analytics to map ad exposures to business outcomes for its customers. For more visit iSpot.tv

