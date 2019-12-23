iSpot Launches Groundbreaking Business Outcome Benchmarks for TV Advertising

NEW YORK — December 20, 2019 — iSpot.tv, the market leader for real-time TV ad measurement and attribution, today announced the first-ever business-outcome benchmarking system for TV advertising. The baselines provide TV networks, brands and agencies with reliable, predictable norms for the key performance measures of incremental lift and conversion across 17 industries.

iSpot, which was the first to launch deterministic, always-on business-outcome measurement for TV advertising over three years ago, has since established sufficient critical mass of advertiser adoption to correlate ad exposures to millions of daily sales actions such as web or app activity, location visits, and industry-specific events such as registrations, point of sale, and other data sources.

“In order for the TV industry to mature around performance-based buying business-outcome causality for TV advertising needs to be measured persistently, at scale and be sufficiently predictive,” says Sean Muller, CEO of iSpot. “We are making these benchmarks available to help both sides of our customer base transact more efficiently and with greater confidence..”

The always-on measurement platform laid the foundation for companies such as Target’s Roundel agency to transform TV ad buying for its brand customers by connecting TV ad exposure rates to sales happening across its stores.

On the sell side, TV networks such as FOX and NBCUniversal have previously announced utilization of iSpot’s business-outcome measurement capabilities. Now, employing iSpot’s always-on capabilities, TV networks can evaluate performance for advertising across a much broader landscape.

More on iSpot’s Primary Business-Outcome Metrics

iSpot Lift Rating: The increase in conversion events caused by exposure to ads for a given network or network group, expressed as a percentage. Conversion events can include web visits, registrations or purchases, store visits or offline sales. Simply put, the iSpot Lift Rating reflects new incremental business driven by specific TV ad placements.

iSpot Conversion Rate: The total conversion events correlated with TV ad exposures for a given attribution window (typically 14 days). It is calculated as matched conversion events divided by total TV ad impressions for the period.

