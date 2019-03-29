ISE Best in Show LED Display Makes Prolight + Sound Debut

Prolight + Sound (2-5 April, Messe Frankfurt, Hall 4.0, Booth B35) sees Calibre demonstrating its innovative AiO (All-in-One) LED display. The first fruits of its relationship with sister company Optoma - also part of Coretronic – the AiO is designed to address one of the biggest drawbacks to LED display – the time it takes to deploy them.

The AiO can be installed by three people in under an hour via simple, 3-step process that involves joining the two frame modules together; attaching them by tightening the screws; and installing the individual LED modules. Installation is also eased by the AiO’s light weight: 116kgs/255.7lbs for the 118in 1.8mm pixel pitch LEDFusion A118, and 125kgs/275.5lbs for the 1.5mm pixel pitch 130in QUAD130. Both units are only 38mm deep.

Maintenance is similarly straightforward: a single module can be replaced in less than ten seconds. Control of the AiO is equally simple, via either a remote or an app.

The Optoma QUAD130 was awarded the coveted Installation magazine Winner of “Best Of Show Awards 2019” at Integrated Systems Europe at RAI Amsterdam earlier this year.

“LED technology is rapidly gaining traction in the proAV market – especially for large screens and video walls – as its image quality is beginning to surpass that of the de facto LCD standard and is becoming increasingly affordable,” said Willy Tsai, Director at Calibre UK.

“Beyond this, the AiO’s bezel-less nature means that LED-based screens can deliver far more compelling, involving large images than was previously possible. However: historically, the downside of LED-based displays has been the relative difficulty of assembling and deploying them. The AiO LED display removes that barrier, making it the ideal choice for any organisation looking to deliver outstanding quality, high brightness, high contrast ratio images in minimal time and with minimal effort,” added Tsai.

Ease of installation is also enhanced by the fact that the AiO benefits from Calibre’s inbuilt LEDView series scaler/switchers which bring Ultra HD capability to LED screens. Using Calibre’s proprietary HQUltra halo-free low-latency scaling and HQUltraFast input switching (inputs change in 0.5 seconds), these products provide stunning image quality in demanding environments. A range of LEDView and HQView600 scaler/switchers is available to meet the needs of any application.

The AiO LED display also responds to the growing focus on minimising energy consumption: in standby mode, it consumes less than 0.5 Watts.