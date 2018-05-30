ISBE To Lead Full Duplex DOCSIS® DISCUSSION, Host DOCSIS 3.1 Essentials Boot Camp At ANGA COM 2018

MAY 30, 2018 (Exton, PA)—The International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE) will draw a bead on cable broadband technologies of today and tomorrow when it leads a discussion on the promise of Full Duplex DOCSIS 3.1 and hosts a free DOCSIS 3.1 Essentials Boot Camp in conjunction with ANGA COM 2018 next month.

Full Duplex technology that can enable symmetrical broadband services at up to 10 GB will be in the spotlight on Tuesday, June 12 when Chris Bastian, senior vice president, engineering and CTO of ISBE, moderates a panel of experts on the topic. First, ISBE (known in the United States as the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers) will provide a deep dive into D3.1 during an all-day boot camp on Monday, June 11.

On June 12, Bastian will quarterback an international team of technical and product experts during the “FDX—Status Report and Migration Paths” panel from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. in Room 2 of the Koelnmesse Hall 7 & 8 and Congress Center North in Cologne, Germany. Produced in cooperation with ISBE, the session’s presentations and panelists include:

· Full Duplex DOCSIS 3.1—John T. Chapman, Fellow and CTO, Cable Access Business Unit, Cisco Systems, Inc.;

· More than Speed: Unlock New Opportunities with Full Duplex DOCSIS 3.1—Guy Ray, Strategist, Connected Home Division, Intel;

· Migration from Analog to Digital DWDM Optics in Remote PHY Backhauling—Dr. Gerhard David, Director, Product Management, BKtel communications GmbH; and

· Virtual Segmentation Solution: Future of PHY Deployment—Erinc Karatoprak, Product Manager, Technetix BV.

Open to all ISBE members, the DOCSIS 3.1 Essentials Boot Camp will cover such topics as: an overview of D3.1 technology and enhancements; OFDM in action; OFDMA in the upstream; D3.1 deployment considerations; and proactive network maintenance. Led by Dr. Alexander Adams, Managing Director of Adams Consult GmbH & Co. KG, the course will be held June 11 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Dorint Hotel next to the Koelnmesse convention center. Registration is available at http://scte.informz.net/scte/pages/ISBE_DOCSIS_31_Essential_Boot_Camp.

Developed by CableLabs, the Full Duplex DOCSIS 3.1 specification improves upon the DOCSIS 3.1 standard by: significantly increasing upstream capacity; enabling symmetric services that can flow at up to 10 GB concurrently over existing hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) technology; and ensuring that cable operators are ready to meet future usage needs for technologies such as virtual and augmented reality.

“We’re rapidly approaching the day when consumer demand for high-speed upstream services will be widespread,” said Bastian. “In the same way that ISBE and CableLabs worked closely to accelerate deployment of DOCSIS 3.1 services, our two organizations are partnering to ensure rapid time-to-market for the FDX capabilities that will drive new value for operators.”

In addition to the panel and boot camp, ISBE and its Central Europe Chapter will have a presence at the Adams Consult GmbH & Co. KG stand in Hall 8, Booth N51 throughout ANGA COM. ANGA COM 2018 will be held June 12-14 at Koelnmesse GmbH in Cologne, Germany. More information is available at www.angacom.de. More information on the ISBE Central Europe Chapter is available by contacting Dr. Claus Adams at Claus.Adams@adams-consult.de.