ISBE Puts the Road to 10G in the Spotlight at ANGA COM

MAY 6, 2019 (Exton, PA)—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers’ global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), will lead discussion around cable’s roadmap to 10G services during its largest-ever presence at ANGA COM 2019 June 4-6 in Cologne, Germany.

Under the ISBE banner, the Society will drive conversation on three panels – on DOCSIS® 3.1, on 10G and on cybersecurity – and will host a DOCSIS® 3.1 Speed Boot Camp that is free to all registered ANGA COM attendees. In addition, the Society and ISBE have teamed with CableLabs® to author a white paper on cybersecurity. ISBE also will be discussing its best-in-class learning and development curricula, its ANSI-accredited standards group and other programs on the ANGA COM show floor.

During the three-day conference at the Koelnmesse, ISBE’s leading role in applied science around next-gen technologies will include:

· 10 Gigabit and Beyond: Powering the Future of Cable will kick off ANGA COM’s rich agenda of technology panels with an information-packed discussion of the 10G initiative being powered by CableLabs, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, Cable Europe, and The Society of Communications Engineers and the Society’s ISBE arm. Moderated by ISBE president and CEO Mark Dzuban, it will feature some of the industry’s most notable technologists: Liberty Global’s Bill Warga, Vodafone’s Frank Hellemink, CableLabs’ Chris Lammers, Cisco’s John T. Chapman and Intel’s Robert Ferreira. Tuesday, June 4 from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m in Meeting Room 1.

· DOCSIS® 3.1: Best Practices from the Field, moderated by Dzuban with Nokia’s Mike Gannon, DKT’s Dr. Anders Moller-Larsen, Casa Systems’ Jeff Leung and AVM’s Tim Kroll. Tuesday, June 4 from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. in Meeting Room 2.

· Cybersecurity and Safety: Prepare your Network and Protect your Customer, featuring ISBE executive director, Technical Sales, Learning & Development Steve Harris along with Nokia Deepfield’s Roland Thienpont, Eurofins Digital Testing Cyber Security Division’s Marcel Mangel, Synamedia’s Orly Amsalem, and moderator Dominick Röske from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. Wednesday, June 5 from 4:45 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in Meeting Room 2

· Leveraging DOCSIS® 3.1to Maximize Network Security, an ISBE/ANGA COM speed boot camp led by Harris and Dr. Alexander Adams of Adams Network Engineering GmBH, will discuss how RSA 2048-bit encryption and other security specifications within D3.1 can help cable counter the rise of cyberthreats. The boot camp is free to all registered ANGA COM attendees. Thursday, June 6 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in Room 4 of Congress Center North.

In addition to the panels and the boot camp, the Society’s ISBE presence will include “A Future Worth Protecting,” a downloadable white paper on cybersecurity co-authored by Harris and CableLabs’ Steve Goeringer, as well as a presence with the ISBE Central Europe Chapter in the Adams Consult GmBH & Co. KG stand, Hall 8, N51, on the show floor.

“The technologies on the roadmap today will underpin ROI for the industry now and in the future,” said Dzuban. “Our partnership with ANGA COM and the agenda for SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® this fall in New Orleans are intended to provide the knowledge needed to accelerate deployment of robust, secure next-generation services that will power cable’s long-term success.”

More information on ANGA COM is available at www.angacom.de. More information on the ISBE Central Europe Chapter is available by contacting Dr. Claus Adams at Claus.Adams@adams-consult.de. SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo will be held Monday through Thursday, Sept. 30-Oct. 3, in New Orleans, LA.; additional information on the event is at expo.scte.org.