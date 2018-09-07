IRIS.TV Appoints New VP of Publisher Development

NEW YORK (September 7, 2018) — IRIS.TV, an A.I. video personalization and programming pioneer, has announced the appointment of LenDiCosola as Vice President of Publisher Development. DiCosola brings more than 20 years of sales management experience to IRIS.TV. Based in New York and reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Daniel Harrison, he will focus on publisher sales in North America.

“Len brings a deep understanding of digital media, ad tech and the publisher market, which is key to helping clients navigate a complex landscape and solve for critical needs,” said Daniel Harrison, Chief Revenue Officer for IRIS.TV. “We’re pleased to welcome Len to the team at a time when IRIS.TV is experiencing strong demand, and we’re looking forward to his contributions to growing the business.”

Mr. DiCosola joins the company from OpenX, where he was Vice President of Publisher Business Development. He built new strategic partnerships with leading publishers including Hearst, Turner, News Corp, Business Insider, Tronc, Scripps and brands including Priceline, Kayak to expand relationships across exchanges, video, and mobile apps. He also served as the Vice President of Sales for Proximic where he worked closely with the CEO to build a sell-side business focused on delivering high-value audience activation solutions to premium publishers — leading to a successful acquisition by comScore.

“Having worked with some of the top media publishers and brands over the course of 20+ years, a common challenge for many is how to manage, distribute and optimize video content. Today, video commands higher CPMs from advertisers and brands so the more publishers can present contextually relevant video content to their audiences, the better chance for driving engagement and increasing revenue,” said Len DiCosola. “IRIS.TV has cracked the code and figured out how to better personalize video for every visitor with its programming platform – making it easier for publishers to better understand the interests of visitors without having to create a custom programming solution.”

Mr. DiCosola graduated Summa Cum Laude from Long Island University School of Business with degrees in Economics and Marketing.