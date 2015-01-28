IRIS.TV Finds Dynamic Video Personalization Increases Consumption by 50%

//Los Angeles, California,. January 28th, 2015// IRIS.TV, the leading in-player video recommendation engine, reports that its programmatic video delivery technology, Adaptive Stream™, has increased video consumption by 50% across all of its clients’ implementations. The results of these findings further solidifies that the consumption of online video is significantly enhanced by a personalized user experience.

By integrating Adaptive Stream™ in their video players and mobile apps, IRIS.TV’s clients are able to deliver their viewers the most relevant streams of video; just like TV. Yet unlike TV, viewers’ feedback is captured in real-time through interactive buttons, allowing the stream to dynamically adapt to the changing preferences. IRIS.TV’s personalization has a proven track record for increasing audience engagement and retention. In general, viewers tend to watch a video and bounce to another site or app. However, when users are presented with an IRIS.TV stream of recommended videos, they tend to watch four to five times as much content- higher than what is typically observed with loyal viewers. These findings indicate that value may not only lie in reducing the bounce of unique views, but in extending the viewing experience of retained audiences.

“We have carefully constructed the most dynamic viewing experience to date, allowing users to enhance content consumption and maximize video view inventory for content publishers," said Richie Hyden, COO of IRIS.TV. "Much like programmatic ad tech has revolutionized the advertising space, IRIS.TV is bringing the future of TV to the present by optimizing the delivery of single video assets to users. These results prove that users will increase their consumption when personally relevant content is delivered to them.”

Based on IRIS.TV’s current and past data analysis, personalization and average revenue per user (ARPU) are positively correlated. This supports the notion that customizing online video content will improve a company’s overall revenue by keeping users watching more, watching longer, and watching often. Even more fascinating is the positive impact personalization and recommendation engines have on long-tail content discovery. By recommending the most relevant videos regardless of recency, IRIS.TV increases the value of the entire video library. This means videos added to the library months ago can still have a high view rate, essentially extending the lifespan of long-tail content.

"Engagement is the goal for content owners because it translates to revenue and satisfied end users,” said Mike Green, VP of Marketing for Media at Brightcove. “A great video playback experiences with streams of relevant content is the TV-like recipe that Brightcove and IRIS.TV are collaborating on to drive that engagement.”

For IRIS.TV, increasing consumption by 50% across clients isn’t just promising for the company and its partners, but for the entire online video industry. From advertisers, to publishers and content owners, dynamic, real-time personalization is the critical ingredient for achieving longer engagement times and higher revenues.

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV Inc is a video recommendation engine that allows video publishers and content owners to generate more video views in a continuous playback experience. The software is designed to increase revenue and simplify operations for web and mobile video distribution, matching content based on audience preferences and user interactions. The company's core product Adaptive Stream™ delivers relevant content in a television-like experience, personalized to each viewer's interests. For more information, please visit www.iris.tv and follow us on Twitter @IRIS_TV.