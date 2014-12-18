Irish Indy Producer Screentime ShinAwiL Adds Forscene to Post-Production Workflow for 'The Voice of Ireland'

LONDON -- Dec. 16, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced today that Irish independent production company Screentime ShinAwiL is using Forscene to accelerate post-production on the fourth series of the reality singing competition "The Voice of Ireland."

"One of our challenges during post-production is cutting eleven 90-minute pre-recorded episodes as well as insert content for six live shows within a five-week offline period. Other 'Voice' territories would have a longer timeframe. So our aim is to ensure the most efficient and productive workflow during the post-production process," said Sheila Meaney, head of production for Screentime ShinAwiL. "Forscene will enable the post producer to access and view rushes remotely and work on picks and short assemblies, which will provide more help and support for the edit team. It helps to know that Forscene is used on 'The Voice UK,' which proves that the technology has already been tested on a similar production and that systems are in place. The Screentime ShinAwiL team are very excited to be working with Forbidden to showcase Forscene for the Irish market."

Screentime ShinAwiL relies on five offline editors and one edit assistant to cut content for "The Voice of Ireland." Once content is loaded and accessible, the series producer and senior producer can log in to Forscene to view rushes, select compelling sound bites and visuals for each show, and work out the running order. The ability to review material in Forscene means producers can make decisions without taking up time in an offline suite as they would have had to do in the past, which is especially helpful when searching for extra material for a particular scene.

Irish post house Piranha Bar installed Forscene to serve production needs on "The Voice of Ireland" and envisions offering it as a service to all clients to allow them to take full advantage of secure access wherever and whenever they want to view their rushes.

"By running this test with 'The Voice of Ireland,' we are examining how we can extend our service offering to clients to allow them to save time and money in the edit process," said Stephen Murnane, head of digital at Piranha Bar. "We are delighted to be working with Screentime ShinAwiL and Forbidden on this series of 'The Voice of Ireland.' We genuinely believe that this test will lead to time and cost savings for our clients and complement our well-established broadcast workflows and service offering."

"With tightening budgets and the move to digital rushes, it's more important than ever to be able to access and log raw footage and turn it around quickly without compromising quality," said Stephen Streater, CEO at Forbidden Technologies plc. "ShinAwiL has impressive systems in place to keep up with its tight production schedule, along with a team of editors who are very experienced in the genre and can turn material around quickly. Forscene is a complementary tool that will help them work even more efficiently."

