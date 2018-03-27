IRIS.TV Hires Daniel Harrison as New Chief Revenue Officer; Leads Continued Expansion into SVOD and Linear, OTT

NEW YORK (March 27, 2018) --IRIS.TV, an A.I. video personalization and programming pioneer, today announced the appointment of Daniel Harrison as Chief Revenue Officer.

Mr. Harrison will lead the global sales, marketing and accounts teams, responsible for driving revenue growth and expanding strategic relationships with digital and advanced TV publishers, as well as deepening engagement with brands and agencies. IRIS.TV’s rapidly growing client base includes Fox+, CBS, Time Inc., among others. He will be based in the New York office.

Mr. Harrison joins the company from Oracle, where he was Head of Advanced TV Solutions for Oracle Data Cloud. He crafted the strategy and operating plan to take Oracle’s data and measurement assets into Linear, Addressable, and Connected TV, delivering the first deals and revenue in a fast growing new line of business for the company.

“Daniel is a forward-thinking and innovative leader. We welcome him to IRIS.TV at an important moment in our company’s growth. Daniel’s experience leading global teams in dynamic markets will be central to our success as we scale our business as the personalization and programming platform of choice for TV and digital video publishers,” said Field Garthwaite, CEO of IRIS.TV. “I am delighted to have Daniel as part of our IRIS.TV family, and look forward to his leadership.”

“We are at a pivotal time, where marketers and media companies are investing in growing and developing known audiences at scale. Content and context matter when seeking to influence, engage, and monetize relationships with consumers. And video is the medium where it’s happening,” Mr. Harrison said.

Prior to Oracle, he led the national team for Brand, Agency, and Trading Desk sales for AddThis, the No. 1 comScore-ranked behavioral interest data company deployed on 15 million+ web and mobile domains globally, transforming the team into expert Data and Insights sellers, exceeding revenue goals and audience demand, assisting the company in its acquisition by Oracle.

Before AddThis, Mr. Harrison held executive management positions with ecommerce personalization company AdExtent, and over seven years in the technology division of Conversant Inc. (NASDAQ:ADS formerly ValueClick/Mediaplex).

“IRIS.TV has a leading-edge video personalization platform with growing business momentum to help media companies drive faster business decisions. They’re helping close the gap from simple data insights to action across programming and marketing,” added Mr. Harrison. “There’s also a shift towards a more intricate balance of human and machine when deploying algorithms, and IRIS.TV is well ahead of the pack - delivering actionable insights through its augmented intelligence solution. Publishers are seeing increases in video consumption by over 70 percent and are unlocking new revenue opportunities through our branded content marketplace. I am excited to be a part of this important wave of change.”

Mr. Harrison is also a speaker and active member of marketing organizations such as Advertising Week, Interactive Advertising Bureau, Massachusetts Innovation & Technology Exchange, Digiday and iMedia. He has also served as an advisor to the NYU Innovation Venture Fund and a founding member of a New York City Urban Sciences Innovation Committee.

Mr. Harrison He holds an MBA from New York University - Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a BS in Electrical Engineering from University of Wisconsin, Madison.

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV is a cloud-based personalized video programming system that allows publishers and content owners to generate more video views and engage users across all devices. The company’s product suite is designed to increase video consumption and simplify operations for web, mobile, and OTT video distribution. The software integrates with existing video players using artificial intelligence and adaptive machine learning to automate streaming of personalized content based on audience preferences, user interaction, and behavioral segmentation. IRIS.TV has hundreds of customers across the world that rely on the company’s video programming platform to keep their audiences watching.

Based in Los Angeles, IRIS TV’s investors include Sierra Wasatch, BDMI, Progress Ventures and individual backers including Machinima founder Allen DeBevoise, Lions Gate CFO James Barge as well as senior executives with Nielsen and AEG.