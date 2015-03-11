Iraqi-Owned Satellite Channel Al-Baghdadia Builds New HD Service on Harmonic Video Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 10, 2015 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that Al-Baghdadia, an independent Iraqi-owned Arabic-language satellite channel based in Cairo, has selected Harmonic equipment for its Egyptian Media Production City facilities to enable a smooth transition to HD. Supplied by Cairo systems integrator AV Solutions, Harmonic's market-leading Spectrum(TM) media servers, together with the WFS(TM) file-based workflow engine and ProMedia(R) Carbon file-based transcoders, give Al-Baghdadia a flexible, reliable, and cost-effective solution for delivering a higher-quality service.

"Al-Baghdadia needed a redundant, reliable, expandable, and future-proof server system that could meet its ingest and playout requirements both today and tomorrow, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership," said Omar Hussein, broadcast IT manager at AV Solutions. "Only Harmonic's proven technology fulfills all of these requirements, and as Al-Baghdadia moves into HD, expert service from Harmonic also will be valuable in ensuring a smooth migration."

AV Solutions has installed a Harmonic ingest and playout solution that integrates new Spectrum systems with the WFS workflow engine and ProMedia Carbon transcoders. The first Spectrum system supports tape and live ingest, with WFS streamlining both file ingest and proxy generation. Another Spectrum system is used for playout under the control of Pebble Beach automation (also available from Harmonic as Polaris Advance), and is deployed in a 1+1 mirrored configuration to provide full redundancy managed by the MAS platform. Because the Spectrum system features I/O support for a wide range of codecs and built-in up/down/cross conversion, it enables back-to-back playout of SD and HD content to air, thereby allowing Al-Baghdadia to leverage all of its media assets within its new HD services.

"The Spectrum media server system has played a central role in countless facilities' migration to HD," said Ian Graham, vice president of sales, EMEA, at Harmonic. "Its performance, innovative integrated functionality, and reliability continue to make it the go-to choice for today's broadcasters."

Harmonic's comprehensive range of solutions that bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to broadcast and multiscreen production and delivery will be on display at Harmonic's stand B1-30 (Hall 1) during CABSAT 2015 in Dubai, March 10-12. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About AV Solutions

AV Solutions is a leading supplier and system integrator for pro-AV and broadcast systems in the Middle East. The company has offices in Dubai, Baghdad, and Cairo with certified technical teams to provide high-quality project delivery and technical support.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver, and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service, and compelling total-cost-of-ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Spectrum(TM) server, WFS(TM) workflow engine, and ProMedia(R) Carbon product. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these products may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the products may not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as lower total cost of ownership, increased operational efficiencies, reliability, and expandability.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2014, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

