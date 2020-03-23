IPV Names Highly Experienced Broadcast Media Leader Philip McDanell as Chairman

CAMBRIDGE, UK, 23 March 2020: Industry leading media asset management software provider IPV today announced the appointment of Philip McDanell as Chairman of the Board.

McDanell is a highly knowledgeable executive director with extensive experience in the media and technology sector, having held senior board positions at MTV, Chrysalis Group, and most recently Peach, formerly Group IMD, where he helped devise and execute the company’s global business strategy, growing the business value from £14m to £100m.

McDanell said, “I am excited to be joining IPV at this interesting stage of its growth. IPV’s Curator platform is without doubt one of the best products that I have seen. I am particularly pleased that IPV has just launched CuratorNow to help the broadcast industry address the present market difficulties by enabling editors to work remotely on frame accurate proxy videos.”

Available immediately and deployable in days, CuratorNow fast-tracks the ability of creatives to work from any location, including their home, with just basic Wi-Fi for project collaboration using the core tools of Curator, IPV’s proven flagship video content management platform, allowing for simple scalability and an easy upgrade path.

IPV CEO Mark Fagan said, “Philip brings highly relevant experience to IPV, especially from his most recent position at Peach during which time the business expanded from a UK-centric business to operating in more than 40 countries after having transitioned from original legacy software to a world-beating cloud platform.

“We are currently in a similar position with the expansion of our Curator platform to include the remote operation benefits of CuratorNow and very much look forward to gaining from Philip’s expertise at a corporate level, as well as the demonstrable benefits that will naturally accrue to our customers, existing and new, worldwide.”

McDanell’s appointment is effective immediately.

About IPV

IPV is a leading media asset management software provider whose flagship product, Curator, allows world renowned brands to intelligently create, search and automate video content at game-changing speeds. Based in Cambridge, UK, its customer base includes some of the world’s most successful broadcasters, content creators and blue-chip organisations active in markets ranging from retail to space exploration.

