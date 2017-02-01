IPFL Chooses MX1 360 Platform to Speed Up Sports Highlights Production and Distribution

TEL AVIV -- Feb. 1, 2017 -- MX1, the global media service provider, announced today that the Israel Premier Football League (IPFL) is using its end-to-end MX1 360 service for live editing of sports content. MX1 360 provides the IPFL with a sophisticated yet simple to use cloud-based media asset management solution, with fast turnaround for live highlight production from multiple weekend games. Offering integration with third-party technologies and sports data providers, MX1's service makes it easy for the IPFL to provide on-the-fly, high-level highlights of its football matches with data and statistical information, increasing viewer engagement.

"In today's fast-paced sports environment, having an advanced and user-friendly tool for live event editing is essential," said Gil Halevi, head of digital at IPFL. "MX1 360 gives us full control over sports content, in real time, allowing us to manage our broadcast partners and their access to the different content we produce quickly and effortlessly. In the future, we look forward to leveraging the flexibility of MX1's service and expanding our content highlights into the OTT and online realm."

One of the unique features of MX1 360 is that it can be customized based on specific needs and requirements. The IPFL is using MX1 360 to provide broadcasters and service providers with highlights from each game within a specific timeframe. All content, highlights, and metadata are archived and can be repurposed at a later point to enable additional monetization opportunities. With MX1 360, editors can directly access MX1's cloud-based platform and produce highlights from anywhere for ultimate flexibility and convenience.

MX1 360 supports content management and distribution in any format for broadcast, online, or VOD delivery. Using the service platform, the IPFL can monitor, manage, and enhance its video and media assets in addition to managing workflows and other value-added services from one centralized platform.

"Sports organizations need an easy-to-use content management solution capable of meeting the rapid and demanding workflows of the live sports environment," said Elad Manishviz, CMO and CBO of sports and events at MX1. "With MX1 360, the IPFL is well-equipped to provide highlights of multiple games, on the fly, for delivery over traditional broadcast or OTT networks. We're excited to collaborate with Israel's top football organization."

