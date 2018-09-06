IP Showcase Organizers Announce Full Slate of Presentations on IP Technology and Installations in IP Showcase Theatre

Sept. 6, 2018 — Major technical and standards organizations within the broadcast industry — Audio Engineering Society (AES), Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®), and Video Services Forum (VSF) — hosts of the IP Showcase at IBC2018 in Amsterdam, today announced a broad lineup of educational presentations in the IP Showcase Theatre. The IP Showcase Theatre will be IBC visitors' education destination as the industry progresses through the next phases of IP adoption.

As major vendors conduct an array of IP-based product interoperability demonstrations in the IP Showcase exhibit area, representatives from leading industry suppliers, standards bodies, and end users will provide five full days of presentations in the IP Showcase Theatre. Theatre presentations will range from introductory tutorials on SMPTE ST 2110 to best practices and lessons learned around design and implementation and to deep dives into the latest technical issues related to video, audio, and security. There will also be panel sessions on production, sports applications, test and measurement, and more.

In addition to the technical presentations, the IP Showcase Theatre will feature real-world case studies from several end users discussing their actual experiences and recommendations in making the transition to IP operations. These end users include:

- Arena TV

- BBC Wales

- BCE, Luxembourg

- Sky TV, Italy

- Telstra

"As the industry transitions from SDI to IP, there's no better place to learn about the inner workings of the new IP world than at the IP Showcase Theatre," said Wes Simpson, marketing committee chairman, VSF. "We have curated a fantastic assortment of presentations and discussions to suit everyone from IP novices to broadcast and IT engineers who are deeply involved in IP media installations."

"This IP Showcase is the first at IBC since the SMPTE ST 2110 standards were published. In addition to the IP Showcase Theatre, we'll also have eight focused technology demonstrations explaining the benefits of IP and featuring products from 57 vendors, all using SMPTE ST 2110," said Michael Cronk, AIMS chairman of the board. "We invite all IBC attendees to visit the IP Showcase and see for themselves what IP can mean for their operations."

The full schedule of IP Showcase Theatre presentations is available at www.ipshowcase.org/theatre-schedule.

The IP Showcase will take place in room E106 at RAI Amsterdam during IBC2018, Sept. 14-18. More information about the IP Showcase at IBC2018 is available at www.ipshowcase.org.

